Published: 11:20 AM August 27, 2021

King Edward VI Almshouses in Saffron Walden will open to the public for a garden party on Sunday, September 5.

The party, celebrating the 75th anniversary of The Almshouse Association, is set to feature live music, food trucks and children's entertainment from 1pm.

The Almshouse Association was founded in 1946 to provide information and guidance to more than 1,600 locally managed almshouses, such as King Edward VI on Abbey Lane.

Joanne Stone, chair of King Edward VI Almshouses, said: "If you’ve ever wondered about that huge beautiful building in Abbey Lane, September 5 is an opportunity to go along and find out!

"The fun starts at 1pm on the lovely Almshouse lawns with plenty of space to spread out."

Saffron Walden’s almshouses - homes run by local people for local people - have been on the Abbey Lane site in some form or another continuously since 1400.

Contact: https://www.facebook.com/saffronwaldenalmshouses or 01799 513914