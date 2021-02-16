News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Snowdrops and spring plants for National Garden Scheme open day

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:00 PM February 16, 2021   
snowdrops

Snowdrops at Grove Lodge, Saffron Walden - Credit: supplied

There's an opportunity to admire snowdrops, crocuses, daffodils and winter plants in a Saffron Walden garden on Sunday (February 21).

Grove Lodge at Chater's Hill is taking part in the National Garden Scheme's open day from 2pm to 5pm, fundraising for national charities. Tickets must be pre-booked and no refreshments are possible at the moment. The garden will also be open on Monday, May 3.

daffodils, house in background

Grove Lodge, Saffron Walden is taking part in the NGS scheme - Credit: supplied

garden flowers, house in backdrop

Grove Lodge, Saffron Walden - Credit: supplied

At this time of year the NGS normally has the Snowdrop Festival. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, a number of restrictions and changes are in place.

All visits must be booked online via the NGS website at https://ngs.org.uk/february-openings-2021/

The gardens taking part in the open day are open to visitors for exercise in their local area.

You may also want to watch:

The NGS website also has the opportunity for virtual garden visits from home, with over 180 gardens to visit online, ranging from suburban gardens to historic gardens across the country.


