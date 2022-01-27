Celebrating 20th anniversary of Harry Potter at Saffron Screen

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone can be seen at Saffron Screen in Saffron Walden, Essex. - Credit: Supplied by Saffron Sceen

Fans of JK Rowling's boy wizard Harry Potter can return to Hogwarts at Saffron Walden’s independent community cinema.

It’s been two decades since the first Harry Potter film was released and what better way to mark the magical occasion than to see it on the big screen!

Saffron Screen will host two special screenings of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone with witches and wizards, young and old, encouraged to dress the part – and there will be prizes for the best costumes to boot!

Across the first weekend in February, Hana Mallett, Saffron Screen’s marketing manager, said: “It’s a real treat to be able to see the very first Harry Potter film on the big screen and to share and celebrate it with a new generation of cinemagoers.”

The screenings on Saturday, February 5 and Sunday, February 6 are open to all (even muggles!), apparating is not permitted inside the auditorium and wands must be left at the door.

Visit www.saffronscreen.com or the Tourist Information Centre for tickets and more details.



