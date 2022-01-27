News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Things to do

Celebrating 20th anniversary of Harry Potter at Saffron Screen

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 7:00 PM January 27, 2022
Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone can be seen at Saffron Screen in Saffron Walden, Essex.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone can be seen at Saffron Screen in Saffron Walden, Essex. - Credit: Supplied by Saffron Sceen

Fans of JK Rowling's boy wizard Harry Potter can return to Hogwarts at Saffron Walden’s independent community cinema.

It’s been two decades since the first Harry Potter film was released and what better way to mark the magical occasion than to see it on the big screen! 

Saffron Screen will host two special screenings of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone with witches and wizards, young and old, encouraged to dress the part – and there will be prizes for the best costumes to boot! 

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone can be seen at Saffron Screen to celebrating 20 years of the Harry Potter films

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone can be seen at Saffron Screen to celebrating 20 years of the Harry Potter films - Credit: Supplied by Saffron Screen

Across the first weekend in February, Hana Mallett, Saffron Screen’s marketing manager, said: “It’s a real treat to be able to see the very first Harry Potter film on the big screen and to share and celebrate it with a new generation of cinemagoers.”

The screenings on Saturday, February 5 and Sunday, February 6 are open to all (even muggles!), apparating is not permitted inside the auditorium and wands must be left at the door.

Visit www.saffronscreen.com or the Tourist Information Centre for tickets and more details.


Film
Saffron Walden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Main: A school pupil writing; Inset: taxi

Essex County Council | Special Report

Driver shortage leaves Walden pupil without school transport

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Church Road, in Great Hallingbury

Uttlesford District Council

Plans for 18 houses in Countryside Protection Zone near Stansted Airport

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

person
Essex Police image of two men they want to speak to, Tesco, Saffron Walden, Essex

Essex Police

Police appeals into two Uttlesford incidents

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
An Essex Highways sign in Saffron Walden: Safer, Greener, Healthier

Essex Highways

Decision yet to be made on Saffron Walden's 20mph limit

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon