Published: 6:42 PM August 8, 2021

Culture Club members Roy Hay, Boy George and Mikey Craig will be performing an outdoor show at Audley End, Saffron Walden, this August. - Credit: Supplied by Deacon Communications

There's four nights of live music scheduled for Audley End House and Gardens this week with something to satisfy most tastes.

Heritage Live's 2021 Saffron Walden shows will feature everyone from Culture Club to James Blunt and Van Morrison to classical crossover star Russell Watson.

The outdoor concerts at Audley End kick off on Thursday, August 12 with Boy George and Culture Club.

Fronted by singer/songwriter Boy George, the chart-topping group enjoyed number one hits in the 80s with singles Do You Really Want to Hurt Me and Karma Chameleon.

Boy George and Culture Club will play a Heritage Live outdoor concert at Audley End House & Gardens in Saffron Walden, Essex, on August 12. - Credit: Supplied by Deacon Communications

Their other hits include Church Of The Poison Mind, Victims, It’s A Miracle and The War Song.

Culture Club will be supported by Dreams star Gabrielle, Shout singer Lulu, and 80s girl group Bananarama, who enjoyed huge hits with Venus, Robert De Niro's Waiting..., and Love in the First Degree.

It's the turn of You're Beautiful singer James Blunt to headline the Heritage Live outdoor stage at Audley End on Friday, August 13.

Saturday, August 14 sees veteran singer-songwriter Van Morrison play Saffron Walden.

Van Morrison’s songwriting and vocal talents have seen him produce an incredible body of material throughout the course of his career that has seen him traverse, and indeed master, everything from British R&B, in which he originally made his name, to jazz, Celtic and soul.

The Brown Eyed Girl, Bright Side Of The Road and Have I Told You Lately star will be supported by special guests The Waterboys and multi-award-winning Irish singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Imelda May.

Mike Scott's folk-rockers are best known for hit single The Whole of the Moon from album This Is the Sea and follow-up album Fisherman's Blues.

Heritage Live's four-night residency in Essex comes to an explosive end with Last Night of the Heritage Proms with Russell Watson and The NHS Choir on Sunday, August 15.

This outdoor celebration will feature the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, supported by the fabulous NHS Choir.

Russell Watson will perform an array of classics from much-loved standards such as Jerusalem and Land of Hope and Glory, through to uplifting showstoppers including You Raise Me Up and Bring Him Home, alongside a very special Phantom Of The Opera medley.

This outdoor evening experience will also feature a Spitfire flypast and a fireworks finale.

For more details, visit www.heritagelive.net