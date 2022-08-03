Tom Jones will play Audley End House & Gardens in Saffron Walden, Essex, on Sunday, August 14, 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Deacon Communications

English Heritage's Audley End House and Gardens is set to host four nights of live music next week.

Simple Minds, The Bootleg Beatles, Elbow, and Sir Tom Jones will all headline the Essex estate over successive nights next week as part of this summer’s Heritage Live concert series.

Jim Kerr's Scottish rockers Simple Minds kick off this year's Heritage Live shows on Thursday, August 11.

Support comes from Big Country, featuring special guest The Skids’ frontman Richard Jobson, and Labour of Love duo Hue & Cry.

Opening the show will be Ceazar, followed by Saffron Walden’s own Joanna Eden Band.

The Beatles and Stones – actually tribute bands The Bootleg Beatles and The Counterfeit Stones – will both perform at Audley End on Friday, August 12.

They will be joined by very special guests From The Jam, who, as the name suggests, play the biggest hits of The Jam.

From The Jam are more than just a tribute band to the chart-topping Woking trio though, as their ranks include bassist/singer Bruce Foxton, who was one of the original members of The Jam.

Expect to hear Jam classics such as Start, Town Called Malice, In The City, The Eton Rifles and Going Underground.

Friday's triple bill of acts will be followed on Saturday, August 13 by the critically acclaimed Mancunian veterans Elbow.

Guy Garvey's group were one of the standout bands at Glastonbury this year with uplifting single One Day Like This a particular highlight.

Elbow will be supported by Sheffield songsmith Richard Hawley and pet deaths, who count Guy Garvey among their fans.

Sir Tom Jones brings this year's Heritage Live concerts in Saffron Walden to a close on Sunday, August 14.

Expect to hear classic tracks such as Delilah, It's Not Unusual, Kiss, What’s New Pussycat?, Sex Bomb and Green, Green Grass of Home from the 82-year-old Welsh singing superstar.

Country duo The Shires are set to support the legendary Sir Tom at the outdoor show in the grounds of Audley End.

Tickets for all four summer concerts are available from www.heritagelive.net