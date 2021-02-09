News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
West End star masterclasses during half term  

Andra Maciuca

Published: 7:00 AM February 9, 2021   
Lara Wollington, who played Matilda, will be part of the West End masterclass organised by HyperFusion Academy

A theatre training centre will bring the West End to Saffron Walden over half term. 

The HyperFusion Academy is set to run masterclasses with stars from six West End shows. 

Sarah Ellis, HyperFusion’s artistic director, said: “Because we can’t go to the theatre at the moment or run classes in person, we’re doing the next best and bringing the West End to you. 

“We’ve gone for the best talent and the nicest people to ensure a fun and lively chance to be a star for an hour and ask everything you’ve wanted to know about being in a West End show.” 

Masterclasses will be run by Hamilton star Natasha Leaver; Jonny Dudley - Boq from Wicked; 9 to 5 star Jenny Legg; FAME star Albey Brookes; Dirty Dancing star Carly Miles and the real life Matilda, Lara Wollington. 

Johnny Dudley, who played Boq in Wicked, will be part of the West End masterclass organised by HyperFusion Academy

Natasha Leaver, who played in 'Hamilton: An American Musical', will be part of the West End masterclass organised by HyperFusion Academy

The masterclasses are £6 each and are delivered online between February 15-19. Bookings can be made at https://hyperfusion.co.uk/product-category/masterclasses/ 

