A world-class Japanese drumming ensemble will leave Saffron Hall 'shaking' this week with a thrilling evening of percussion.

The renowned Japanese drumming troupe Kodo stops off at Saffron Hall on Friday, February 18 for a sold-out show as part of its One Earth Tour 2022: Tsuzumi.

Central to Kodo’s performances is the Taiko, a traditional Japanese drum that is embedded in the country’s ancient culture - Credit: Takashi Okamoto

This 40th anniversary production features some pieces composed in the 1980s when the group first formed, but also features some of the newer recently composed work of the younger Kodo members.

Performer Leo Ikenega said: “You could say that the newer compositions of Kodo are merging with the older traditional pieces of Kodo, so you actually get to see the whole history of Kodo in this performance!”

Kodo is one of Japan’s most successful musical exports, having performed over 6,500 live shows across five continents. Since its inception in 1981, the group has performed at a Nobel Peace Prize Concert, numerous World Cup shows and taken the stage at countless concert halls around the world.

Central to Kodo’s acclaimed performances is the Taiko; a traditional Japanese drum that is embedded in the country’s ancient culture.

The rhythmic sounds of the Taiko can be heard at community festivals and religious ceremonies across the country, but since 1980 Kodo reinvented the Taiko as a performance instrument and kick-started a global obsession with the instrument.

Kodo’s stage performance incorporates the use of numerous Taiko drums of varying sizes, from small, hand-held instruments to the centre-piece ‘Odaiko’ drum which measures 1.45 metres.

Other traditional instruments including cymbals and bamboo flutes are also featured to produce the group’s traditional yet forward-thinking sound.

According to Kodo, the possibilities of Taiko are endless. The troupe is constantly innovating with sound, texture and rhythm, incorporating elements from other cultures such as Indonesian and Korean music to push the boundaries of the instrument.

Kodo is infamous for its rigorous training regime. As a group of professional musicians, Kodo have certain things in common with Olympic athletes.

The troupe is based on the remote island of Sado off the west coast of Japan and new recruits must undergo a two-year apprenticeship without phones, TV or internet access.

Those that make it through the demanding apprenticeship become a member of the troupe that tours the world for around two-thirds of the year.

Leo said: "You really have to see us to understand Kodo (which means heartbeat) as we literally put everything – including our hearts – into each and every performance to make a connection with the audience. The venue will actually shake!”