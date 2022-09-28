You can seen Jay Rayner's My Last Supper show at Saffron Hall on Thursday, October 20. - Credit: Supplied by Tobin & Miles PR / Saffron Hall

Book now for the chance to see renowned food critic Jay Rayner in Saffron Walden.

It's your last meal on Earth. What are you going to have?

Award-winning restaurant critic and MasterChef star Jay Rayner has been asked this question for years by audiences across the UK.

Finally, he's set out to answer it and you can see what's on the menu at Saffron Hall on Thursday, October 20.

In this whirlwind new show, based on his new book, Jay Rayner examines our fascination with last meals and tells the stories of the killer dishes that would end up on his table.

He will explain how he was introduced to oysters by his late mother, how he almost burnt down a hotel because of his love for snails in bubbling garlic butter, and of the many ways by which the mighty pig has fed him over the years.

As Rayner takes us on a culinary journey filled with hilarious anecdotes, the man who, for two decades has made a living eating out in restaurants, will elaborate on what would be on his last menu.

The evening’s finale is a chance for audience members to design their own last meal, making this an evening not to be missed.

Jay Rayner is an award-winning writer, journalist and broadcaster. He currently writes for the Observer, where he is a feature writer and restaurant critic.

He is famous for his varied television work, particularly as a judge in multiple series of MasterChef and on BBC2's Eating With The Enemy.

He also plays the piano, and formed the Jay Rayner Quartet, gigging around the country, playing a repertoire from the Great American songbook.

Join Saffron Hall on Thursday, October 20 at 7.30pm for My Last Supper: One Meal, a Lifetime in the Making with Jay Rayner. It’s a show to die for!

Tickets for My Last Supper are on sale now from www.saffronhall.com

Saffron Hall is on the site of Saffron Walden County High School.