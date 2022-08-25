Gallery

Saffron Walden-based Joanna Eden, right, gave young fiddle player Maeve Halligan an opportunity to play on the last night of the Heritage Live series at Audley End, near Saffron Walden, with Sir Tom Jones as the headline act. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Saffron Walden-based musician Joanna Eden made two appearances on stage at this year's Heritage Live series at Audley End House and Gardens.

Joanna supported Simple Minds on the opening night of the four-day concert series at the English Heritage estate in Essex on Thursday, August 11.

The singer-songwriter returned three days later on the Sunday to open for the legendary Sir Tom Jones.

Saffron Walden-based Joanna Eden opens on the last night of the Heritage Live series at Audley End, with Sir Tom Jones as the headline act on Sunday, August 14. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

There to capture the moment on August 14 and Joanna's set in full was photographer Celia Bartlett.

Joanna has performed at Heritage Live a number of times over the years and her great set on the Sir Tom Jones day this year finished with Love's Children.

This gave the opportunity for another young Saffron Walden musician to share the stage with her.

Young fiddle player Maeve Halligan playing on the last night of the Heritage Live series at Audley End, with Sir Tom Jones as the headline act. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Maeve Halligan is well-known to Walden people as a member of the traditional Irish group The Hooligans, and played her violin for this number.

Joanna always wants to encourage and support young musicians where she can.

Saffron Walden-based Joanna Eden featuring Maeve Halligan on the last night of the Heritage Live series at Audley End, with Sir Tom Jones as the headline act. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Saffron Walden-based Joanna Eden opens on the last night of the Heritage Live series at Audley End, with Sir Tom Jones as the headline act on Sunday, August 14. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Saffron Walden-based Joanna Eden opens on the last night of the Heritage Live series at Audley End. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Audience gathered on the last night of the Heritage Live series at Audley End listening to opening act, Joanna Eden featuring Maeve Halligan, with Sir Tom Jones as the headline act. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Saffron Walden-based Joanna Eden opens on the last night of the Heritage Live series at Audley End, with Sir Tom Jones as the headline act. - Credit: Celia Bartlett



