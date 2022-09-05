Jools Holland's long-time blues guitarist Mark Flanagan to play first gig at expanded performance hall at Fairycroft House
- Credit: Kevin Sporle
An expanded entertainment space in Saffron Walden will hosts its first concert this weekend.
Jools Holland's long-time guitarist Mark Flanagan will perform at Fairycroft House on Saturday, September 10 with his trio.
It will be the first gig at the arts and community hub since the partition wall was removed in the performance hall.
This long-awaited doubling of the capacity means that gigs at the venue can have an increased capacity, with much more space and comfort for audiences.
Joanna's Place jazz and cabaret club, run by Joanna Eden and Kevin Sporle, will host the very first concert in the newly expanded venue in Audley Road.
Joanna said: "Like many people, I've enjoyed Mark's warm-up performances for Jools Holland, and his playing in Jools Holland's Rhythm & Blues Orchestra over many years, especially at his Audley End concerts.
"He's such and entertaining and popular musician so it's fitting that he'll be the first player in the all-new Fairycroft!
"I can't wait to warm up for him and to see the expanse from the back to the front of Fairycroft House for the first time from the stage.
"The acoustics in the room are already fab, so they're just gonna be better with such an increased capacity.
"Tim and his team have worked so hard, and I'm thrilled that they are now fulfilling their dream of having a quality venue at Fairycroft House!"
Tim Atkinson said: "At last, this major structural alteration is happening! It's the fruition of many years of thought, hard work and planning.
"We carry on with our quest to turn Fairycroft House into one of the region's foremost venues, as well as continuing as a valuable resource as a hub for the community with its many facilities.
"I'm delighted that the first event will be a Joanna's Place concert. I wouldn't have had it any other way!
"Joanna and Kevin have brought many top musicians here over the years, and obviously the Mark Flanagan Trio is no exception."
Information and tickets for the concert and future Joanna's Place events can be found at www.joannasplace.net
Tickets also available in person at Amy Louise Florists, 31 High Street, Saffron Walden, by cash and card.