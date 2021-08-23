Gallery

Published: 11:00 AM August 23, 2021

John Byatt aka Super Cooper, the bungling magician, performs at the Journey Through Performance event in aid of The Maddi Foundation. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Talented performers put on a variety show for charity in Saffron Walden.

Journey Through Performance and friends entertained around 100 people at a fundraising event in Jubilee Gardens on Saturday, August 14.

Eighteen people took to the bandstand to perform for three hours during the showcase.

Although free to attend, organisers were raising money for The Maddi Foundation and the charity concert raised more than £650.

Organiser Jonathan Scripps said: "The day was a great success and we raised £620 on the day through bucket collections and a further £70 on the JustGiving page.

Maddi Thurgood and her mum Carina listen to Matt Grady at the Journey Through Performance event, in aid of The Maddi Foundation. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

"Everyone had a great time and it was great to meet Maddi and Carina. Maddi was smiling all the way through the acts, which made it extra special for the performers."

He added: "It was great to be back performing after a long time away.

"I would like to thank everyone who performed and helped on the day and to all the people who watched the event and donated."

The Journey Through Performance concert in Jubilee Gardens. - Credit: Simon White

The Journey Through Performance concert in Jubilee Gardens. - Credit: Simon White

Audience members in Jubilee Gardens listening to a young performer at the Journey Through Performance event in aid of The Maddi Foundation. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Audience members in Jubilee Gardens listening to a young performer at the Journey Through Performance event in aid of The Maddi Foundation. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

A young performer at the Journey Through Performance event in aid of The Maddi Foundation. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Audience members in Jubilee Gardens listening to a young performer at the Journey Through Performance event in aid of The Maddi Foundation. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The view from the stage in Jubilee Gardens at the Journey Through Performance event in aid of The Maddi Foundation. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The audience in Jubilee Gardens listening to a young performer at the Journey Through Performance event. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The audience in Jubilee Gardens at the Journey Through Performance event in aid of The Maddi Foundation. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Audience in Jubilee Gardens listening to a young performer at the Journey Through Performance event in aid of The Maddi Foundation. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

A young performer at the Journey Through Performance event in aid of The Maddi Foundation. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

A young performer at the Journey Through Performance event in aid of The Maddi Foundation. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The audience in Saffron Walden's Jubilee Gardens appreciating the Journey Through Performance event in aid of The Maddi Foundation. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Waiting in the wings, Matt Grady, a performer at the Journey Through Performance event in aid of The Maddi Foundation. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Matt Grady, an employee of Waitrose, performing at the Journey Through Performance event in aid of The Maddi Foundation in Saffron Walden. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Matt Grady performing at the Journey Through Performance event in aid of The Maddi Foundation. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Matt Grady, an employee of Waitrose, performing at the Journey Through Performance event in aid of The Maddi Foundation. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Matt Grady's fellow Waitrose colleagues showing their support at the Journey Through Performance event in aid of The Maddi Foundation. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The audience in Jubilee Gardens listening to the Journey Through Performance event in aid of The Maddi Foundation. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Maddi Thurgood and her mum Carina listen to Matt Grady at the Journey Through Performance event, in aid of The Maddi Foundation. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Carina Thurgood listens to Matt Grady at the Journey Through Performance event, in aid of The Maddi Foundation. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Maddi Thurgood listens to Matt Grady at the Journey Through Performance event, in aid of The Maddi Foundation. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Maddi Thurgood watches her mum, Carina, speak about The Maddi Foundation at the Journey Through Performance event. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Maddi Thurgood and her mum Carina listen to Matt Grady at the Journey Through Performance event, in aid of The Maddi Foundation. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Carina Thurgood speaks about The Maddi Foundation at the Journey Through Performance event in Saffron Walden. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Carina Thurgood speaks about The Maddi Foundation at the Journey Through Performance event. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Carina Thurgood speaks about The Maddi Foundation at the Journey Through Performance event in Saffron Walden. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Not all heroes wear capes but this man does. John Byatt, aka Super Cooper, performs at the Journey Through Performance event in aid of The Maddi Foundation. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

John Byatt, aka Super Cooper, the bungling magician, performs with a member of the audience at the Journey Through Performance event in aid of The Maddi Foundation. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

A performer at the Journey Through Performace event in aid of The Maddi Foundation. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Maddi Thurgood and her mum Carina watch Super Cooper at the Journey Through Performance event in Saffron Walden. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Maddi Thurgood and her mum Carina watch 'Super Cooper' at the Journey Through Performance event, in aid of The Maddi Foundation. - Credit: Celia Bartlett



