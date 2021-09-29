Published: 5:14 PM September 29, 2021

An Essex exhibition will highlight the achievements of naturalist, photographer and wildlife artist Kenneth Padley (1926-2006).

Artwork by Padley, who was once Head of Photography at Loughborough College of Art and Design, will be displayed and sold in Radwinter on Saturday, October 2.

The exhibition was due to coincide with the launch of a book about Padley's life and work, written by his daughter Clare Hale, in 2020.

Clare said showcasing Padley's work is a "way of gaining recognition him" on her website.

She said: "I have been researching and collecting material for a book for some years now and have been greatly encouraged to find that the word is beginning spread about Ken’s work.

"I have been delighted to learn of paintings that I did not know existed, and to discover where certain paintings are that I remember from years ago."

The exhibition takes place at Millstone, Hempstead Road from 10am-5pm.