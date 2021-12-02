Linton has festive fun lined up at annual Christmas market
- Credit: PA
Linton has a Christmas Market lined up for Saturday, December 11.
Curated by The Linton Kitchen, food, drink and gift producers on the Cambridgeshire border will feature at the annual market which takes place between 10am and 2pm at Linton Free Church on Horn Lane.
Gemma from The Linton Kitchen said the event will be a perfect family day out and a chance to catch up on Christmas shopping.
Gemma said: "We are bringing together some fantastic food, drink and gift producers.
"Featuring street food, mulled wine, carol singers, local bands and singer-songwriters, the market promises to be the perfect festive family day out!"
Organisers said parking is limited at the event.
Full information details are on The Linton Kitchen's Instagram page (@TheLintonKitchen) and on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LintonKitchen
Most Read
- 1 More jab capacity planned in North Uttlesford as Omicron variant appears
- 2 'Many questions' claim as Uttlesford leader John Lodge announces resignation
- 3 Thaxted community in shock after fatal house fire
- 4 When are Royal Mail's last posting dates for Christmas 2021?
- 5 Walden has late night shopping and musicians
- 6 Waitrose and Halfords recall items over health and safety concerns
- 7 Keep your chimney clean warning after blaze in Ashdon
- 8 District Council leader John Lodge to step down next week
- 9 Linton has festive fun lined up at annual Christmas market
- 10 Warning issued over fake Omicron variant test scam