Saffron Walden bands to play free gig at Fairycroft House

Alan Davies

Published: 6:00 PM October 6, 2021   
LMC, Torino Green and Flying Symbols will play Fairycroft House on Sunday, October 10.

Three bands from Saffron Walden will be playing a live gig at Fairycroft House this weekend.

LMC, Torino Green and Flying Symbols will play the Audley Road venue on Sunday, October 10 from noon to 4pm. 

Entrance is free and there will be a fully licensed bar open.

Fairycroft House has lit up the porch ahead of its December advent calendar. Photo: Lee Dorrington/Fairycroft House.

Fairycroft House in Saffron Walden, Essex. - Credit: Lee Dorrington/Fairycroft House

LMC are a six-piece of young, talented and loud musicians.

This will be their first gig and organisers say they will be bringing rock and indie covers with a punk attitude.

Torino Green are a group of St Mary’s School dads who decided to form a band while watching the Fete de la Musique in 2018.

They play pop, rock and indie covers with a few of their own songs thrown in for good measure.

Flying Symbols are a four-piece covers band consisting of some of Saffron Walden’s most established musicians.

They will be getting you singing and dancing with classic rock covers.

All three bands met through John Shearer’s Jam Night, which happens every Thursday evening from 8pm at Fairycroft House.

Full details of the Three Band Sunday event can be found on Fairycroft House’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/fairycroft


Music
Saffron Walden News

