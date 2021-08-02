News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Things to do

Essex filmmaker's animated journey through the universe to be shown at Saffron Screen

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 2:23 PM August 2, 2021    Updated: 2:34 PM August 2, 2021
Living in the Universe can be seen at Saffron Screen.

Living in the Universe, a stunning animated tour of space, can be seen at community cinema Saffron Screen. - Credit: Supplied by Saffron Screen

Explore space in an out of this world animated tour from the comfort of Saffron Walden's cinema.

Saffron Screen will be screening Living In The Universe, a stunningly animated documentary by local filmmaker Shaun Fergus Fields, on Wednesday, August 18 at 7.30pm.

The independent community cinema is proud to share the film which takes audiences on an interstellar journey through the universe.

Directed, produced and animated by Saffron Walden resident Shaun Fergus Fields, the special screening will appeal to adults and children alike and anyone with an interest in space or computer-generated animation.

Narrated by former Doctor Who Sylvester McCoy, the film takes the audience on an immersive journey into space, leaving Earth to experience some of the solar system’s most spectacular sights.

The audience will take a detailed look at the sun in all its mesmerising glory, explore the planets in our solar system, and take a trip further into the cosmos.

There we witness the formation of stars, travel through wormholes, observe stellar collisions and black holes, fly through nebulae, view the comets, and travel to distant exoplanets – planets that orbit a star other than our sun. 

Most Read

  1. 1 In pictures: Fun raises community support cash
  2. 2 Creamfields announces new electronic music festival for Chelmsford, Essex, in 2022
  3. 3 Venue change for Ibiza Anthems Garden Party to Saffron Walden
  1. 4 Magic show set to go Wrong on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre
  2. 5 Affinity Water to resume water softening in Saffron Walden
  3. 6 Essex filmmaker's animated journey through the universe to be shown at Saffron Screen
  4. 7 Ipswich man to face trial for Braintree car theft and Cheshunt rail incident
  5. 8 Uttlesford residents help council map 'vital' green spaces
  6. 9 Ipswich man charged in connection with Cheshunt rail incident
  7. 10 Saffron Walden Motor Show set for 2021 return

This is the first fully animated astronomy 3D stereoscopic documentary film to be produced in the UK, but will be shown at Saffron Screen in 2D.

The music has been composed by the world famous techno ambient musician John Beltran.

It has been made possible by using 3D CGI geometry projections and image mapping from data and photographs from NASA's exploratory spacecraft such as Voyager 2 and the Hubble Telescope.

Living in the Universe can be seen at Saffron Screen.

Living in the Universe, a stunning animated tour of space, can be seen at community cinema Saffron Screen. - Credit: Supplied by Saffron Screen

Shaun Fergus Fields has devoted three years to making this animation, carefully rendered in Blender3D software.

He is delighted now to be sharing it with audiences on the big screen and will be taking questions after the Saffron screening.

Visit www.saffronscreen.com for tickets, as well as the cinema's full COVID safety information. Tickets are available to purchase in advance either online at www.saffronscreen.com or at the Tourist Information Centre.


Film
Saffron Walden News
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Background: Helions Bumpstead flooded. Inset: Festival-goers on a Standon Calling mudslide

Flooding | Gallery

Pictures show north-west Essex face a weekend of flooding

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A painting of King Cnut as if he were on a stained-glass window in Hadstock, Essex - He wears a crown and holds a staff.

Essex Life

Village with links to King Cnut celebrates a millennium of memories

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia train

Person hit by train between Audley End and Cambridge

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The Cambridge Country Show takes place on Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, August 1.

Days Out Guide

Cambridge Country Show promises 'something for everybody'

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon