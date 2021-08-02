Published: 2:23 PM August 2, 2021 Updated: 2:34 PM August 2, 2021

Living in the Universe, a stunning animated tour of space, can be seen at community cinema Saffron Screen. - Credit: Supplied by Saffron Screen

Explore space in an out of this world animated tour from the comfort of Saffron Walden's cinema.

Saffron Screen will be screening Living In The Universe, a stunningly animated documentary by local filmmaker Shaun Fergus Fields, on Wednesday, August 18 at 7.30pm.

The independent community cinema is proud to share the film which takes audiences on an interstellar journey through the universe.

Directed, produced and animated by Saffron Walden resident Shaun Fergus Fields, the special screening will appeal to adults and children alike and anyone with an interest in space or computer-generated animation.

Narrated by former Doctor Who Sylvester McCoy, the film takes the audience on an immersive journey into space, leaving Earth to experience some of the solar system’s most spectacular sights.

The audience will take a detailed look at the sun in all its mesmerising glory, explore the planets in our solar system, and take a trip further into the cosmos.

There we witness the formation of stars, travel through wormholes, observe stellar collisions and black holes, fly through nebulae, view the comets, and travel to distant exoplanets – planets that orbit a star other than our sun.

This is the first fully animated astronomy 3D stereoscopic documentary film to be produced in the UK, but will be shown at Saffron Screen in 2D.

The music has been composed by the world famous techno ambient musician John Beltran.

It has been made possible by using 3D CGI geometry projections and image mapping from data and photographs from NASA's exploratory spacecraft such as Voyager 2 and the Hubble Telescope.

Living in the Universe, a stunning animated tour of space, can be seen at community cinema Saffron Screen. - Credit: Supplied by Saffron Screen

Shaun Fergus Fields has devoted three years to making this animation, carefully rendered in Blender3D software.

He is delighted now to be sharing it with audiences on the big screen and will be taking questions after the Saffron screening.

Visit www.saffronscreen.com for tickets, as well as the cinema's full COVID safety information. Tickets are available to purchase in advance either online at www.saffronscreen.com or at the Tourist Information Centre.



