Essex County Council is hosting a Love Your Library day in Saffron Walden on February 19 - Credit: Will Durrant

Superheroes are set to gather in Saffron Walden for a Love Your Library day.

On Saturday, February 19, Essex County Council is inviting children to dress up as their favourite superheroes and visit Saffron Walden Library.

On the day, librarians will host a story time session at 10.30am.

Essex Police will hold a beat surgery from 10am so that adults and children can meet district officers, and find out more about the work of Volunteer Uttlesford and the Citizens' Advice Bureau.

Between 11am and 12pm, Essex County Council's Community Team will be on hand for a "cuppa".

There will also be information about volunteering at the library.

A spokesperson for the council said: "We are always looking for volunteers to support us especially for rhyme times and the Home Library Service."

More information about Essex Libraries is online: https://libraries.essex.gov.uk/