It's A Very British Murder with TV historian Lucy Worsley at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 4:30 PM August 2, 2021   
Lucy Worsley will be at Cambridge Arts Theatre for one night only with her A Very British Murder.

Renowned historian Lucy Worsley returns to Cambridge this weekend for one night only with an illustrated exploration of our fascination with murder.

The chief curator at Historic Royal Palaces and popular TV presenter will be at Cambridge Arts Theatre on Sunday, August 8 for A Very British Murder.

Already covering the history of this very British obsession in a BBC television series and book, Lucy shares its secrets and explores the history in forensic detail, examining not only the crimes themselves but also how murder became a form of middle-class entertainment through the novels, plays, artefacts and the press.

Lucy Worsley

Lucy Worsley - Credit: Supplied by Cambridge Arts Theatre

An architectural and social historian, Lucy Worsley is a hugely successful historical writer and broadcaster.

She has explored many centuries and genres in her television projects, such as the history of dance, opera and food, and has now begun publishing historical fiction for young readers.

In 2018, she was appointed an OBE for her services to history and heritage and won a BAFTA in 2019 for her short series Suffragettes with Lucy Worsley.

A Very British Murder was a BBC Four series, as well as a book, both released in 2013.

Tickets for Sunday cost £25 and £30. Visit www.cambridgeartstheatre.com for more.


