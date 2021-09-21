News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Mental wellness coach to hold free Walden talk

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM September 21, 2021   
Mental wellness coach Mark Newey, Saffron Walden, Essex

Saffron Walden mental wellness coach Mark Newey - Credit: Nazbhuiya / supplied by Mark Newey

Mental wellness coach Mark Newey will share his experiences of helping people to beat stress, anxiety and depression through a free talk in Saffron Walden Town Hall next week.

Walden resident Mark of Headucate.me believes the real problem is that mental health initiatives are reactive, not proactive.

He said: “We don’t need to wait until we get ill before we take a look at our mental health.

"There’s no doubt that we are in the middle of a national crisis, with one to two year waiting lists all over the country, but if we change the conversation and start approaching mental health proactively, we can start to turn things round.”


The free talk talks place next week, on Wednesday, September 29 at 7.30pm.

There is no need to pre-book. Participants can just turn up but need to bring a facemask.

Mental Health
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News
Essex

