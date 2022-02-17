News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
In pictures: Saffron Walden free fun at comedy show

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 4:31 PM February 17, 2022
Jarred Christmas and Hobbit on stage in Saffron Walden, Essex

Jarred Christmas and Hobbit entertained Saffron Walden through The Mighty Kids Beatbox Comedy Show - Credit: Saffron Photo

There was fun and laughter as The Mighty Kids Beatbox Comedy Show took to the stage in Saffron Walden.

Jarred Christmas, the star of CBBC's The Joke Machine, and World Champion Beatboxer Hobbit entertained five to 14-year-olds and their parents and guardians.

Their two interactive shows on Tuesday in the town hall were among the free activities that have been organised by Saffron Walden Town Council during this week's school holiday.

The funds came from a successful bid from the Welcome Back Fund, a Government initiative worth £56million to help local authorities and partners deliver activities in their area. Uttlesford was awarded £80,809.

On Monday, The Highland Jocker Kids Bubble Show held two shows.

Pop-up Saffron Screen showed Ice Age and Sing, while the film screening for senior citizens of Fisherman's Friends included a free fish and chip supper.

Audience in Saffron Walden interacting with The Mighty Kids Beatbox Comedy Show

Fun at The Mighty Kids Beatbox Comedy Show, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Audience member interacting in Saffron Walden during The Mighty Kids Beatbox Comedy Show

Interactive fun during The Mighty Kids Beatbox Comedy Show, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Jarred Christmas and Hobbit with a member of the audience at Saffron Walden

Jarred Christmas and Hobbit with a member of the audience at Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Jarred Christmas and Hobbit during the show at Saffron Walden, Essex

Jarred Christmas and Hobbit during the The Mighty Kids Beatbox Comedy Show at Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo


Saffron Walden News

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon