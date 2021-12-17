A sold-out Christmas concert in Great Chesterford has been postponed due to the spread of Omicron.

Miss Disco's Christmas Masked Ball at Chesterfords Community Centre on Thursday, December 23 will no longer take place due to concerns over the soaring rates of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

After contacting ticket holders directly, the live disco revue band announced their decision on Wednesday, December 15.

Miss Disco lead singer Susan Pinky. The group's Christmas Masked Ball at Chesterfords Community Centre has been postponed. - Credit: Martin Porter

In a statement posted on the group’s social media pages, the band said: “We are truly, truly sorry to have to do this, but we have made the very difficult decision to postpone our Christmas Masked Ball at Chesterfords Community Centre on Thursday, December 23.

"We hope you will appreciate this was not a decision we took lightly, but with Omicron infection rates increasing massively by the day we feel we wouldn’t be able to guarantee everyone’s safety, which is absolutely paramount."

The band's statement continued: “We’re also aware that a considerable number of ticket holders had already made the decision not to attend the concert due to their own safety concerns, while numerous other ticket holders would have been unable to attend after testing positive for Covid.

Miss Disco's Christmas Masked Ball at Chesterfords Community Centre has been postponed. - Credit: Martin Porter

"While we are extremely grateful that nobody had asked for a refund, we simply wouldn’t be comfortable playing a show where so many people who had paid good money for their tickets were absent due to such circumstances.”

The band will announce a new date shortly, with all tickets remaining valid. Those unable to attend the new date will be offered full refunds.

For more information about Miss Disco go to www.missdisco.co.uk or www.facebook.com/missdiscouk



