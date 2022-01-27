Miss Disco’s Valentine’s gig at Saffron Walden Town Football Club is going ahead as planned next month.

The live disco revue band's new date for their postponed Christmas show at Chesterfords Community Centre has also now been confirmed for May.

Miss Disco group shot at Saffron Walden's Dance In The Square in August 2021. - Credit: Marts Arts Photography

After playing Dance In The Square last year, Miss Disco will kick-start 2022 in style when they play a Valentine’s show at Walden's football club on Friday, February 11.

Performing a feel-good set of high-energy disco classics by genre-defining artists such as Chic, Sister Sledge, the Bee Gees, Gloria Gaynor and Earth, Wind & Fire, among many others, Miss Disco’s date at the club marks the beginning of a busy year ahead for the highly acclaimed group.

The band’s lead vocalist Susan Pinky said: “We can’t wait to finally play our first gig of the year at the football club.

"An evening of maximum disco awaits, so we look forward to seeing all the fabulous party people on the dance floor.”

Miss Disco will bring disco tunes to Saffron Walden Town Football Club. - Credit: Miss Disco

Miss Disco, whose seven-piece line-up has spent many years performing together at major events such as Glastonbury, Standon Calling and the Cambridge Club Festival, will shortly announce their run of summer dates and festival appearances for 2022.

One gig already announced is the new date for the band’s postponed Christmas show at Chesterfords Community Centre, which will now take place on Saturday, May 14.

The band’s bass player and Saffron Walden resident DC1 said: “Everyone was incredibly supportive of our decision to postpone our show at Christmas until May, so we hope our gig at the football club on Friday, February 11 will scratch the disco itch for those who can’t wait until then. We’ll see you there!”

Tickets are on-sale now, available from www.missdisco.co.uk/tickets For further information regarding Miss Disco go to www.facebook.com/MissDiscoUK



