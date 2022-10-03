Miss Disco announce Halloween and Christmas party dates

Live classic disco revue band Miss Disco have announced three gigs in the area between now and the end of the year.

The acclaimed purveyors of disco’s greatest hits will play two shows over the Halloween weekend – at South Mill Arts in Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire, on Friday, October 28, and the Bocking Arts Theatre in Braintree, Essex, on Saturday, October 29.

They will then kick-start the festive season with their much-loved Christmas party at Chesterfords Community Centre on Friday, December 23.

Miss Disco live on stage. - Credit: Martin Porter

The announcements follow Miss Disco’s triumphant shows over the summer, which saw the disco champions perform in front of a sell-out crowd at Saffron Walden Carnival’s 8 Day Weekend in July before returning to headline the town’s annual Dance In The Square event the following month, which drew a record crowd of over 4,000 people.

Previously part of Uncle Funk & The Boogie Wonderband, the band’s main lead singer Susan Pinky finally took her place centre stage following the group’s decision to part company with their male vocalist in 2020 –prompting them to change their name to Miss Disco.

Miss Disco live on stage. - Credit: Martin Porter

Following an enforced 18-month break due to the pandemic, band members have since been making up for lost time.

Between them, the seven-piece group have amassed recording, performance and touring credits with an incredible array of stars, including Amy Winehouse, Take That, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, The Jacksons, Kylie Minogue, Human League, Soul II Soul, Westlife, Jamie Cullum, Beverley Knight, Gregory Isaacs, Dame Shirley Bassey, Dionne Warwick, and Rose Royce, amongst others.

As always, Susan Pinky – the personification of a disco diva – will be backed by her fellow former Uncle Funk bandmates Marcus Tinkler (keys & vocals), DC1 (bass), Warren Terror (drums), Max Blohard (trumpet) and Randy Blohard (saxophone), and Funkin’ Jack Flash (guitar).

They will deliver performances of back-to-back dancefloor anthems by disco’s biggest icons, such as CHIC, Sister Sledge, Diana Ross, Chaka Khan, Gloria Gaynor, the Bee Gees, Odyssey, The Real Thing, The Jacksons, and Earth, Wind & Fire.

At Miss Disco’s upcoming shows, which include a Bishop’s Stortford date for the first time in almost three years, fans can enjoy the sort of impeccable musicianship, dazzling costumes and slick dance routines that they’ve come to expect from the band as standard.

While the band’s October Halloween dates will be a case of maximum disco, they are promising something a little different at their Christmas party in Great Chesterford on December 23, as Susan Pinky explained.

Miss Disco have announce Halloween and Christmas party dates.

“Because the fancy-dress theme this Christmas is ‘The ‘80s’ we’ll be playing a stack of massive ‘80s anthems alongside the very best disco classics.

"So get your shoulder pads and neon leg-warmers ready, and we’ll see you on the dance floor!”

Tickets for all of Miss Disco’s dates are on sale now, available from www.missdisco.co.uk