Miss Disco will host a Valentine’s Party at Saffron Walden Football Club on February 11, 2022. - Credit: Miss Disco

To soon to think about Valentine's Day?

Miss Disco have announced they are to host a Valentine’s party at Saffron Walden Football Club on Friday, February 11, 2022.

The announcement comes after the band's Christmas Masked Ball at Chesterfords Community Centre in Essex on December 23 sold-out two months in advance.

After an enforced break due to the pandemic, the highly acclaimed purveyors of disco’s greatest hits played their first official gig as Miss Disco in front of a record turnout at Saffron Walden’s annual ‘Dance In The Square’ in August – exactly 18 months after the seven-piece band ended their association with Uncle Funk & The Boogie Wonderband.

Miss Disco headlining at Dance in the Square, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Miss Disco’s bassist DC1 said: “We’ve been truly blown away by the support we’ve received since we started performing again as Miss Disco.

"Our annual Christmas gig sold-out faster than ever, so we’re following that up with our first Valentine’s gig in town for a while."

Fronted by the personification of a disco diva, Miss Disco’s powerhouse lead vocalist Susan Pinky is backed by her long-time partners, whose recording, performance and touring credits include working with stars such as Amy Winehouse, Take That, Eric Clapton, The Jacksons, Kylie Minogue, Human League, Soul II Soul, Dame Shirley Bassey, Dionne Warwick, Rose Royce, Andrea Bocelli, Tony Hadley, Pet Shop Boys, Lisa Stansfield and Westlife, to name just a few.

Miss Disco - Credit: Miss Disco

Miss Disco perform a high-energy set of disco classics by genre-defining artists such as Chic, Sister Sledge, Bee Gees, Rose Royce, Gloria Gaynor, Kool and The Gang and Earth, Wind & Fire, among many others.

The band’s stunning vocals, musicianship, choreography and “more-70s-than-the-70s” glitter-encrusted stage outfits recently prompted Daryl Easlea, author of Everybody Dance: CHIC & The Politics Of Disco, to say: "It's the attention to detail that truly sets Miss Disco apart.

"It is impossible not to be enraptured by the passion and joy they bring to the groove."

The dress code for Miss Disco’s Valentine’s Party is ‘Maximum Disco!’

Miss Disco performing live. - Credit: Miss Disco

Susan Pinky said: “We really can’t wait to see everybody on the dance floor again for another evening of joyous escapism on the dance floor.

"For the uninitiated, bring your dancing shows – you’re going to need them!”

Tickets are on sale now, available from www.missdisco.co.uk/tickets