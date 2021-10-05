Published: 5:30 AM October 5, 2021 Updated: 3:49 PM October 5, 2021

Miss Disco will be playing the Christmas Masked Ball at Chesterfords Community Centre in Essex on December 23. - Credit: Supplied by Miss Disco

A live disco revue band will be bringing festive glamour back to the dance floor when they host a ‘Christmas Masked Ball’ at Chesterfords Community Centre.

Miss Disco will be appearing at the festive bash in Great Chesterford, Essex, on Thursday, December 23.

The announcement follows the huge success of the band’s appearance at Saffron Walden's Dance In The Square over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

That event saw a record turnout pack the Market Square to see Miss Disco’s first official gig – exactly 18 months to the day after the seven-piece band ended their 20-year association with Uncle Funk & The Boogie Wonderband.

Known for their musicianship, dazzling outfits and slick dance routines, Miss Disco’s line-up has spent the past two decades lighting up dance floors at events such as Glastonbury, Standon Calling and the Cambridge Club Festival, alongside dozens of their own headline shows, including their much-loved Christmas parties.

This festive tradition is now set to continue with Miss Disco.

The Christmas gigs were started back in 2004 by Miss Disco’s bass player and Saffron Walden resident Dave Clarke.

He said: “After having to put everything on ice last year, we’re giving everyone the perfect excuse to get glammed-up to get down: The Christmas Masked Ball.

"We’ll see you on the dance floor!”

Over half the tickets had been snapped up within 24 hours of Miss Disco announcing the event on their social media pages last Friday.

So those wishing to attend this year are advised to buy their tickets now to avoid disappointment.

The remaining tickets are available from www.missdisco.co.uk/sell-tickets

As well as appearing at Chesterfords Community Centre on December 23, Miss Disco will also play a special Christmas date at Bocking Arts Theatre in Braintree, Essex, on Friday, December 3.

Partygoers can expect dancefloor anthems by iconic artists such as Chic, Sister Sledge, Chaka Khan, Gloria Gaynor, the Bee Gees, Kool & The Gang, The Jacksons and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Tickets cost £15 and are on sale now, available from www.bockingartstheatre.com

To find out more about Miss Disco go to www.missdisco.co.uk/ and facebook.com/MissDiscoUK



