Moorcroft Chairman Hugh Edwards with his favourite new piece of Moorcroft Pottery created to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the birth of William Moorcroft, pictured at the Guildhall, Thaxted - Credit: Celia Bartlett

A special event at Thaxted Guildhall has been held to mark the 150th anniversary of the birth of William Moorcroft.

Moorcroft Chairman Hugh Edwards, a Thaxted resident, gave a talk.

There was a rare exhibition of original pottery designed by William Moorcroft. Historic pieces and newly launched 2022 designs were also on display.

Staffordshire-based Moorcroft, England's oldest surviving Arts and Crafts pottery, is controlled by Saffron Walden and Thaxted residents.

Sales of Moorcroft pieces have attracted national and international customers to Thaxted and Walden, and Moorcroft money has supported Thaxted church.

William Moorcroft designed and launched the first pieces of his fine art pottery in 1897. At that time he was employed at James Macintyre & Co.

In 1913 he moved production to the Sandbach Road factory under the name W Moorcroft Ltd.

Visitors to a special exhibition of Moorcroft in Thaxted Guildhall were able to study early Moorcroft pieces - Credit: Celia Bartlett

A piece from around 1902 made when William Moorcroft was working for James Macintyre & Company Ltd and before he set up Moorcroft Pottery, on display in The Guildhall, Thaxted - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Visitors to Thaxted Guildhall viewing the new designs of Moorcroft - Credit: Celia Bartlett

A close-up of the unique makers marks and 150 stamps which can be found on the bottom of each handcrafted Moorcroft piece. Picture taken during a special exhibition held in Thaxted - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The saffron crocus vase created by Moorcroft Pottery was exclusively on sale in Saffron Walden in 2021 - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Hugh Edwards holds a 150th Moorcroft centenary design which replicates the flambe style of previous work. The lead content of the old glazes meant a new technique had to be developed to reintroduce the style. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Moorcroft Chairman Hugh Edwards with a display of historical Moorcroft Pottery, which were on display in the Guildhall, Thaxted - Credit: Celia Bartlett



