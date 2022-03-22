News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Things to do

Video

Video and pictures: Thaxted Moorcroft event draws the crowds

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:53 PM March 22, 2022
Moorcroft Chairman Hugh Edwards with his favourite new piece of Moorcroft Pottery, Thaxted, Essex

Moorcroft Chairman Hugh Edwards with his favourite new piece of Moorcroft Pottery created to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the birth of William Moorcroft, pictured at the Guildhall, Thaxted - Credit: Celia Bartlett

A special event at Thaxted Guildhall has been held to mark the 150th anniversary of the birth of William Moorcroft.

Moorcroft Chairman Hugh Edwards, a Thaxted resident, gave a talk.

There was a rare exhibition of original pottery designed by William Moorcroft. Historic pieces and newly launched 2022 designs were also on display.

Staffordshire-based Moorcroft, England's oldest surviving Arts and Crafts pottery, is controlled by Saffron Walden and Thaxted residents.

Sales of Moorcroft pieces have attracted national and international customers to Thaxted and Walden, and Moorcroft money has supported Thaxted church.

William Moorcroft designed and launched the first pieces of his fine art pottery in 1897. At that time he was employed at James Macintyre & Co.

In 1913 he moved production to the Sandbach Road factory under the name W Moorcroft Ltd.

Most Read

  1. 1 Saffron Walden Rock Choir performance thanks mayor for support
  2. 2 Saffron Walden: Mini Cooper stolen from drive
  3. 3 Thaxted Dragons impress at Malta Open International Karate event
  1. 4 In pictures: Red Nose Day 2022 in Uttlesford
  2. 5 Key workers able to apply for Cambridge music festival tickets
  3. 6 Councillor stands up and resigns from Uttlesford planning committee
  4. 7 English Tourism Week: Saffron buns offered to Walden tourists
  5. 8 Saffron Walden Tesco petrol station targeted by theives
  6. 9 Romesh Ranganathan and Tom Davis coming to Saffron Walden Town Hall
  7. 10 Ukraine support: Latest Uttlesford district events

Gallery


Visitor admires Moorcroft special exhibition of pieces in Thaxted Guildhall, Thaxted, Essex.

Visitors to a special exhibition of Moorcroft in Thaxted Guildhall were able to study early Moorcroft pieces - Credit: Celia Bartlett

An early work from around 1902 by William Moorcroft was on display at Thaxted Guildhall, Thaxted Essex

A piece from around 1902 made when William Moorcroft was working for James Macintyre & Company Ltd and before he set up Moorcroft Pottery, on display in The Guildhall, Thaxted - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Visitors to Thaxted Guildhall, Essex viewing the new designs from Moorcroft

Visitors to Thaxted Guildhall viewing the new designs of Moorcroft - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Thaxted event on Moorcroft: the unique makers marks and 150 stamps on the bottom of handcrafted Moorcrof

A close-up of the unique makers marks and 150 stamps which can be found on the bottom of each handcrafted Moorcroft piece. Picture taken during a special exhibition held in Thaxted - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The saffron crocus vase created by Moorcroft Pottery. Within a display in Thaxted Essex

The saffron crocus vase created by Moorcroft Pottery was exclusively on sale in Saffron Walden in 2021 - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Hugh Edwards holds a 150th Moorcroft centenary design, Thaxted, Essex

Hugh Edwards holds a 150th Moorcroft centenary design which replicates the flambe style of previous work. The lead content of the old glazes meant a new technique had to be developed to reintroduce the style. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Moorcroft Chairman Hugh Edwards with a display of historical Moorcroft Pottery, Thaxted, Essex

Moorcroft Chairman Hugh Edwards with a display of historical Moorcroft Pottery, which were on display in the Guildhall, Thaxted - Credit: Celia Bartlett


Heritage
Thaxted News
Uttlesford News
Essex

Don't Miss

Keith Eden, Sandra Eden, Mike Hibbs, Hilary Shibata, Cliff Treadwell, Daphne Cornell, Jim Ketteridge, Saffron Walden, Essex

Saffron Walden Town Council

Saffron Walden Town Council: historic table fears raised

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Cambridge Children's Hospital and Max Rowlandson, who fundraised for the unit in November

NHS

Green light for major new Cambridge Children's Hospital

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Dust from the Sahara carried by warm winds that have brought unseasonal spring temperatures has seen

Skies could turn orange as Saharan dust expected to sweep across UK

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Saffron Walden enjoy some refreshments after their game at Woodford

Shortstaffed Saffron Walden earn Woodford's thanks

Lee Power

Author Picture Icon