Video
Video and pictures: Thaxted Moorcroft event draws the crowds
- Credit: Celia Bartlett
A special event at Thaxted Guildhall has been held to mark the 150th anniversary of the birth of William Moorcroft.
Moorcroft Chairman Hugh Edwards, a Thaxted resident, gave a talk.
There was a rare exhibition of original pottery designed by William Moorcroft. Historic pieces and newly launched 2022 designs were also on display.
Staffordshire-based Moorcroft, England's oldest surviving Arts and Crafts pottery, is controlled by Saffron Walden and Thaxted residents.
Sales of Moorcroft pieces have attracted national and international customers to Thaxted and Walden, and Moorcroft money has supported Thaxted church.
William Moorcroft designed and launched the first pieces of his fine art pottery in 1897. At that time he was employed at James Macintyre & Co.
In 1913 he moved production to the Sandbach Road factory under the name W Moorcroft Ltd.
Most Read
- 1 Saffron Walden Rock Choir performance thanks mayor for support
- 2 Saffron Walden: Mini Cooper stolen from drive
- 3 Thaxted Dragons impress at Malta Open International Karate event
- 4 In pictures: Red Nose Day 2022 in Uttlesford
- 5 Key workers able to apply for Cambridge music festival tickets
- 6 Councillor stands up and resigns from Uttlesford planning committee
- 7 English Tourism Week: Saffron buns offered to Walden tourists
- 8 Saffron Walden Tesco petrol station targeted by theives
- 9 Romesh Ranganathan and Tom Davis coming to Saffron Walden Town Hall
- 10 Ukraine support: Latest Uttlesford district events