Museum Shop Sunday comes to Saffron Walden this weekend

Museum Shop Sunday comes to Saffron Walden Museum this weekend (November 28) with a special talk from Rachel Morris (pictured, right) - Credit: Will Durrant/Archant/Anna McCarthy

Museum Shop Sunday is coming to Saffron Walden this weekend.

Saffron Walden Museum will take part in the event on Sunday, November 28, which will follow on from Black Friday sales this week.

To mark the international event, Saffron Walden Museum will promote its sustainable and "unique" gift products.

From 2pm until 4.30pm, author and internationally renowned museum designer Rachel Morris will be in the building to talk about Creating a Museum from Your Own Life.

Rachel, originally from Newport, has worked on projects at the British Museum, Imperial War Museum and the Guggenheim in Bilbao, Spain.

Signed copies of her book, The Museum Makers, will be on sale.

Saffron Walden Museum. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

A museum spokesperson said: "We will be taking part in Museum Shop Sunday.

"Museums' unique shops and products play a vital role in helping arts, culture and heritage attractions to survive and thrive."

The event is free, but normal museum admission fees will apply.