Walden Countryside to hold Open Day

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 2:19 PM July 2, 2021    Updated: 2:36 PM July 2, 2021
A white lamb on lush green grass.

A lamb at Noakes Grove Nature Reserve. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

The volunteers behind a Saffron Walden countryside project have organised an open day to showcase their work.

Walden Countryside will hold an open day at Noakes Grove Nature Reserve, Sewards End on Sunday, July 11.

The group, which runs the Noakes Grove project, usually opens its doors to visitors during the bluebell season in May.

The event was delayed in 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

A chalkboard: 14 lambs, eight ewes and kestrels in the nestbox.

Noakes Grove Nature Reserve. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

Peter Savic, Walden Countryside director, said: "Our lambs are a bit bigger than in May and the bluebells have disappeared.

"Instead, there are wild orchids and a host of other attractive wildflowers."

He added: "At last, we can hold a Covid-compliant open day!"

Event organisers promise music from The Walden Buskers and puppet shows.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, Walden Countryside has expanded and now runs a Wild Child group for primary school students.

The open day runs from 10am-4pm at Noakes Grove, Redgates Lane.


