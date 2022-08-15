Pictures of Elbow's Heritage Live concert at Audley End

Gallery

Guy Garvey, frontman of the band Elbow, on the third night of the Heritage Live concerts at Audley End, Essex.

Elbow wowed crowds at Audley End House and Gardens on the third night of this summer's Heritage Live concert series.

Following Thursday's opening gig by Simple Minds, and Friday night's Bootleg Beatles show, Elbow headlined the English Heritage venue in Saffron Walden on Saturday.

Guy Garvey's Mercury Prize winning group played their biggest anthems for fans, including Dexter & Sinister, Mirrorball and Grounds for Divorce.

Elbow headlining the third night of the Heritage Live concerts at Audley End, Essex, on Saturday, August 13, 2022. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The Seldom Seen Kid favourites' set, naturally, finished with the Ivor Novello Award-winning single One Day Like This.

Mancunians Elbow were joined at the Heritage Live show in Essex by acclaimed Sheffield songsmith Richard Hawley as a special guest.

Opening the concert were London's Pet Deaths. They posted on Instagram: "Thanks for having us @elbowofficial & @richardhawley @heritageliveconcerts

"We had the most wonderful day at Audley End House."





Guy Garvey of Elbow performing at the Heritage Live concert at Audley End, Essex, on Saturday, August 13.

Guy Garvey, frontman of the band Elbow, headlining the third night of the Heritage Live concerts at Audley End, Essex on Saturday, August 13, 2022. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Guy Garvey, frontman of the band Elbow, on the third night of the Heritage Live concerts at Audley End, Essex. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Audience participation during the performance by Guy Garvey and Elbow, on the third night of the Heritage Live concerts at Audley End. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Fans enjoying the performance by Guy Garvey and Elbow, on the third night of the Heritage Live concerts at Audley End, Essex, on Saturday. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Guy Garvey, frontman of the band Elbow, headlines the third night of the Heritage Live concerts at Audley End, Essex, on Saturday 13th August 2022. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Elbow headlined the third night of the Heritage Live concerts at Audley End, Essex, on Saturday, August 13, 2022. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Audience members singing along during the performance by Elbow, on the third night of the Heritage Live concerts at Audley End. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Richard Hawley performs at the third night of Heritage Live at Audley End, Saffron Walden, Essex, on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Richard Hawley performs at the third night of Heritage Live at Audley End, Saffron Walden, Essex. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Pet Deaths on stage at the invitation of Guy Garvey at Heritage Live, Audley End on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Pet Deaths on stage at the invitation of Guy Garvey at Heritage Live, Audley End on Saturday, August 13, 2022. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Pet Deaths on stage at the invitation of Guy Garvey at Heritage Live, Audley End on Saturday, August 13, 2022. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Richard Hawley performs at the third night of Heritage Live at Audley End, Saffron Walden, Essex. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Richard Hawley performs at the third night of Heritage Live at Audley End, Saffron Walden, Essex, on Saturday 13th August 2022. - Credit: Credit: Celia Bartlett



