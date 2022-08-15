Gallery
IN PICTURES: Elbow's Heritage Live headline concert at Audley End House and Gardens
- Credit: Celia Bartlett
Elbow wowed crowds at Audley End House and Gardens on the third night of this summer's Heritage Live concert series.
Following Thursday's opening gig by Simple Minds, and Friday night's Bootleg Beatles show, Elbow headlined the English Heritage venue in Saffron Walden on Saturday.
Guy Garvey's Mercury Prize winning group played their biggest anthems for fans, including Dexter & Sinister, Mirrorball and Grounds for Divorce.
The Seldom Seen Kid favourites' set, naturally, finished with the Ivor Novello Award-winning single One Day Like This.
Mancunians Elbow were joined at the Heritage Live show in Essex by acclaimed Sheffield songsmith Richard Hawley as a special guest.
Opening the concert were London's Pet Deaths. They posted on Instagram: "Thanks for having us @elbowofficial & @richardhawley @heritageliveconcerts
"We had the most wonderful day at Audley End House."
Pictures of Elbow's Heritage Live concert at Audley End
