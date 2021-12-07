Gallery

Accuro's first Santa Dash has taken place in Saffron Walden.

Participants were invited to run or walk as many laps as they wished of a short course around Market Square and surrounding roads between 9.30am to 10am on Sunday (December 5).

The family friendly event included a ‘Santa Pack’ with a choice of a full Santa Suit or a Santa hat, festive finishers medal and digital finishers certificate.

An Accuro spokeswoman said: "We were so pleased that so many people still showed up despite the rain, it really showed Saffron Walden’s fantastic community spirit!

"We had 30 Santas running in the end and raised £1,155 for Accuro.

"We were thrilled with this for our first ever Santa Dash and hope to come back bigger and better still next year.

"The event was sponsored by NFU Mutual Saffron Walden and Tela Digital Agency.

"We couldn’t have done it without their support and that of the town council, our wonderful volunteers and amazing Santas!"

Leszck, Lucien (11), Julia (8) Leon (5) and Joanna Galczynski with four-legged members jogging down Market Hill, Saffron Walden, during the first Accuro Santa Dash - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Making the most of a downhill part of the Accuro Santa Dash course in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Kerry encourages Max (almost 3) during the Accuro Santa Dash, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Kerry with Max (almost 3) during the first Accuro Santa Dash in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Joanna with a little Spaniel puppy braving the rain for the first Accuro Santa Dash, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Lewis and Kerry with their children Pheobe and Theo during the Accuro Santa Dash in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Despite the rain in Saffron Walden for the first Santa Dash, the Accuro volunteers were cheerful behind the beards - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Max (aged almost 3) proudly shows off his Accuro Santa Dash participant medal - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Andrew Embleton who goes to Accuro, with his mum Sandra and dad Paul waiting to present the next participant medal at the Santa Dash in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Thumbs up for keeping going in the rain during the first Accuro Santa Dash in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Elodie with her 'umbrella assistant' during marshalling duties at the Accuro Santa Dash in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Andrew Embleton presents Bobby, sevenswith his Accuro Santa Dash participant medal, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

The McRandal family who completed the Accuro Santa Dash in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Suzie and Antony Wright with Jenson (three) and Enzo (nine months) having completed the Santa Dash in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography



