Gallery
In pictures: The inaugural Santa Dash around Saffron Walden
- Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography
Accuro's first Santa Dash has taken place in Saffron Walden.
Participants were invited to run or walk as many laps as they wished of a short course around Market Square and surrounding roads between 9.30am to 10am on Sunday (December 5).
The family friendly event included a ‘Santa Pack’ with a choice of a full Santa Suit or a Santa hat, festive finishers medal and digital finishers certificate.
An Accuro spokeswoman said: "We were so pleased that so many people still showed up despite the rain, it really showed Saffron Walden’s fantastic community spirit!
"We had 30 Santas running in the end and raised £1,155 for Accuro.
"We were thrilled with this for our first ever Santa Dash and hope to come back bigger and better still next year.
"The event was sponsored by NFU Mutual Saffron Walden and Tela Digital Agency.
"We couldn’t have done it without their support and that of the town council, our wonderful volunteers and amazing Santas!"