News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Things to do

Gallery

In pictures: The inaugural Santa Dash around Saffron Walden

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 1:03 PM December 7, 2021
Two adults dressed in Santa suits following a set Accuro course in Saffron Walden for the Santa Dash

Accuro's first Santa Dash around Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Accuro's first Santa Dash has taken place in Saffron Walden.

Participants were invited to run or walk as many laps as they wished of a short course around Market Square and surrounding roads between 9.30am to 10am on Sunday (December 5).

The family friendly event included a ‘Santa Pack’ with a choice of a full Santa Suit or a Santa hat, festive finishers medal and digital finishers certificate.

An Accuro spokeswoman said: "We were so pleased that so many people still showed up despite the rain, it really showed Saffron Walden’s fantastic community spirit!

"We had 30 Santas running in the end and raised £1,155 for Accuro.

"We were thrilled with this for our first ever Santa Dash and hope to come back bigger and better still next year.

"The event was sponsored by NFU Mutual Saffron Walden and Tela Digital Agency.

Most Read

  1. 1 In pictures: Successful return of Walden's Late Night Christmas Shopping
  2. 2 In pictures: Santa's sleigh is in Saffron Walden
  3. 3 Family tribute to much-loved mum and grandma who died during Thaxted fire
  1. 4 Essex report into Covid deaths and residents with learning disabilities
  2. 5 Here are the new Covid travel rules which begin today
  3. 6 Items from Lidl and Sainsbury's recalled over health and safety concerns
  4. 7 District council: Free car parking between Christmas and January 3
  5. 8 Essex drink driving figures revealed as police launch Christmas crackdown
  6. 9 Linton has festive fun lined up at annual Christmas market
  7. 10 Stansted's Mountfitchet House has 'bush tucker trials'

"We couldn’t have done it without their support and that of the town council, our wonderful volunteers and amazing Santas!"

Leszck, Lucien (11), Julia (8) Leon (5) and Joanna Galczynski taking part in the Accuro Santa Dash, Saffron Walden

Leszck, Lucien (11), Julia (8) Leon (5) and Joanna Galczynski with four-legged members jogging down Market Hill, Saffron Walden, during the first Accuro Santa Dash - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

An adult, a child running in Santa outfits, Saffron Walden, Essex

Making the most of a downhill part of the Accuro Santa Dash course in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

An adult, a child in Santa outfits, taking part in the first Accuro Santa Dash, Saffron Walden, Essex

Kerry encourages Max (almost 3) during the Accuro Santa Dash, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Kerry with Max (almost 3) during the Santa Dash, Saffron Walden, Essex

Kerry with Max (almost 3) during the first Accuro Santa Dash in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Woman running with dog on lead, Accuro Santa Dash, Saffron Walden, Essex

Joanna with a little Spaniel puppy braving the rain for the first Accuro Santa Dash, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Lewis and Kerry with children Pheobe and Theo during the first Accuro Santa Dash, Saffron Walden, Essex

Lewis and Kerry with their children Pheobe and Theo during the Accuro Santa Dash in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Smiling Accuro volunteer in a Santa uniform, under an umbrella, Saffron Walden Essex

Despite the rain in Saffron Walden for the first Santa Dash, the Accuro volunteers were cheerful behind the beards - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Child in Santa outfit showing off his Accuro Santa Dash participant medal, Saffron Walden, Essex

Max (aged almost 3) proudly shows off his Accuro Santa Dash participant medal - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Andrew Embleton, mum Sandra and dad Paul waiting to present the medal at the Santa Dash, Saffron Walden

Andrew Embleton who goes to Accuro, with his mum Sandra and dad Paul waiting to present the next participant medal at the Santa Dash in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Two adults in Santa outfits, one with a thumbs up in the rain, for the Accuro Santa Dash, Saffron Walden

Thumbs up for keeping going in the rain during the first Accuro Santa Dash in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Two women, one with an umbrella, during marshalling duties at the Accuro Santa Dash, Saffron Walden

Elodie with her 'umbrella assistant' during marshalling duties at the Accuro Santa Dash in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Andrew Embleton presents Bobby age seven with his Santa Dash participant medal, Saffron Walden, Essex

Andrew Embleton presents Bobby, sevenswith his Accuro Santa Dash participant medal, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

The McRandal family dressed in Santa outfits who completed the Accuro Santa Dash, Saffron Walden

The McRandal family who completed the Accuro Santa Dash in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Suzie and Antony Wright, Jenson age three and Enzo age nine months, in front of decorated xmas door, Saffron Walden, Essex

Suzie and Antony Wright with Jenson (three) and Enzo (nine months) having completed the Santa Dash in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography


Christmas
Charity Fundraiser
Saffron Walden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A blue tray with Covid vaccine, and other medical equipment to deliver the vaccination

Coronavirus

More jab capacity planned in North Uttlesford as Omicron variant appears

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
A house fire in Thaxted, Essex resulted in the death of an elderly woman

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Thaxted community in shock after fatal house fire

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The Uttlesford District Council offices in Saffron Walden, Essex; Insets: Cllr John Lodge and Cllr Petrina Lees

Uttlesford District Council

'Many questions' claim as Uttlesford leader John Lodge announces...

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Left: Portrait of Cllr John Lodge (Saffron Walden Shire); Right: Portrait of Cllr Petrina Lees (Elsenham and Henham)

Uttlesford District Council

Uttlesford leader John Lodge to step down in new district reshuffle

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon