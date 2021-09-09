Published: 10:00 AM September 9, 2021

When the country went into lockdown, people in Radwinter wanted to give support to people in their community.

The Parish Council, The Radwinter Recreation Ground Charity and residents of Radwinter pulled together to support and provide for everyone, especially the most vulnerable.

At the same time a small group made a promise to bring the wider community back together when restrictions lifted.

Radwinter Unlocked, which takes place on Saturday (September 11) from 12noon to 5pm, is the result of that pledge.

It will acknowledged the sacrifices and contributions made, and raise money for the Radwinter Recreation Ground Charity and facilities that were, and continue to be, vital for mental and physical wellbeing.

Radwinter Unlocked will include live music from local bands Moonshine Coyote, Q6 Funktion Band and the Blue Skies Big Band.

There will also be a BBQ, other refreshments and a beer tent.

Traditional stalls such as coconut shy, skittles, splat the rat, tombola, guess the sweets and name the teddy will be available for all ages to enjoy.

And there will be a range of craft stalls, and activities for children including stone painting, face painting and challenges by the Football Fun Factory.