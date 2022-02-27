Saffron Hall promises a festive delight with Robin Hood – the Greatest Pantomime Adventure this Christmas. - Credit: Saffron Hall and KD Theatre Productions

Robin Hood will be riding into Saffron Hall this Christmas for the Essex venue's 2022 pantomime.

Saffron Hall and KD Theatre Productions team up again to hit the bullseye this Christmas as panto returns with Robin Hood – the Greatest Pantomime Adventure.

Set to dazzle and delight audiences of all ages, this festive treat will run at the concert hall and theatre from Thursday, December 22 to Thursday, December 29, 2022.

Following last year’s successful production of The Wizard of Oz, the team at Saffron Hall and panto producers KD Theatre Productions are already working behind the scenes guaranteeing first rate casting, great sets and scenery and spectacular costumes.

Owing to demand, tickets have already gone on sale.

Angela Dixon, chief executive at Saffron Hall, said: “Following the success of The Wizard of Oz, Saffron Hall's first ever pantomime, we are delighted to continue our relationship with KD Theatre.

"This year’s production promises to be the perfect treat for all the family, with even more fun and adventure than last year’s spectacular show."

Join the arrow-shooting heroic outlaw, Robin Hood, as he tries to win the heart of the beautiful Maid Marion while he and his band of Merry Men try to save the local townsfolk and defeat the wicked Sheriff of Rottingham.

Robin Hood – the Greatest Pantomime Adventure is set to be filled with audience participation, hilarious comedy, dazzling dance routines and spectacular sets and costumes which are sure to hit the target.

Kindly supported by Saffron Building Society, this fabulous new production will be brought to you by the team behind last year’s spectacular production of The Wizard of Oz, and they cannot wait to be back working at Saffron Hall.

Katherine Hickmott and Daniel Bell, producers at KD Theatre Productions, said: “‘We are thrilled to be back at Saffron Hall this Christmas.

"We are already busy putting together this year’s exciting production of Robin Hood which will amaze our audiences.

"We are looking forward to transforming the venue into Sherwood Forest and adventure, comedy and spectacle in one of our greatest pantomime stories!”

To book your tickets for the show at the Saffron Walden venue, visit www.saffronhall.com