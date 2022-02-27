News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Things to do

Saffron Hall promises a festive delight with 'the Merry Men of Pantoland' in Robin Hood this Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 6:08 PM February 27, 2022
Saffron Hall promises a festive delight with Robin Hood – the Greatest Pantomime Adventure this Christmas.

Saffron Hall promises a festive delight with Robin Hood – the Greatest Pantomime Adventure this Christmas. - Credit: Saffron Hall and KD Theatre Productions

Robin Hood will be riding into Saffron Hall this Christmas for the Essex venue's 2022 pantomime.

Saffron Hall and KD Theatre Productions team up again to hit the bullseye this Christmas as panto returns with Robin Hood – the Greatest Pantomime Adventure.

Set to dazzle and delight audiences of all ages, this festive treat will run at the concert hall and theatre from Thursday, December 22 to Thursday, December 29, 2022.

Robin Hood – the Greatest Pantomime Adventure can be seen at Saffron Hall this Christmas.

Robin Hood – the Greatest Pantomime Adventure can be seen at Saffron Hall this Christmas. - Credit: Saffron Hall / KD Theatre Productions

Following last year’s successful production of The Wizard of Oz, the team at Saffron Hall and panto producers KD Theatre Productions are already working behind the scenes guaranteeing first rate casting, great sets and scenery and spectacular costumes.

Owing to demand, tickets have already gone on sale.

Angela Dixon, chief executive at Saffron Hall, said: “Following the success of The Wizard of Oz, Saffron Hall's first ever pantomime, we are delighted to continue our relationship with KD Theatre.

"This year’s production promises to be the perfect treat for all the family, with even more fun and adventure than last year’s spectacular show."

Saffron Hall is situated in the grounds of Saffron Walden County High School in Essex.

Saffron Hall is in the grounds of Saffron Walden County High School in Essex. - Credit: Saffron Hall

Most Read

  1. 1 Regular Stansted Airport rail link to resume for holidaymakers in Cambs
  2. 2 Two men steal £1,000 from Co-op store safe during armed robbery
  3. 3 Walden roof repairs 'should last 100 years'
  1. 4 Rural Ramble returns to the Gardens of Easton Lodge in aid of Helen Rollason Cancer Charity
  2. 5 District Council approves council tax rise but with £100 rebate for poorest
  3. 6 Beer festival cancelled due to 'Covid-19, Brexit and supply chain issues'
  4. 7 Reader pictures: The impact of Storm Eunice
  5. 8 Walden man backs cancer charity's 10,000 daily steps campaign
  6. 9 Elbow to headline outdoor Heritage Live concert at Audley End House & Gardens
  7. 10 Tesco and Waitrose recall products over salmonella fears

Join the arrow-shooting heroic outlaw, Robin Hood, as he tries to win the heart of the beautiful Maid Marion while he and his band of Merry Men try to save the local townsfolk and defeat the wicked Sheriff of Rottingham.

Robin Hood – the Greatest Pantomime Adventure is set to be filled with audience participation, hilarious comedy, dazzling dance routines and spectacular sets and costumes which are sure to hit the target.

Kindly supported by Saffron Building Society, this fabulous new production will be brought to you by the team behind last year’s spectacular production of The Wizard of Oz, and they cannot wait to be back working at Saffron Hall.

Katherine Hickmott and Daniel Bell, producers at KD Theatre Productions, said: “‘We are thrilled to be back at Saffron Hall this Christmas.

"We are already busy putting together this year’s exciting production of Robin Hood which will amaze our audiences.

"We are looking forward to transforming the venue into Sherwood Forest and adventure, comedy and spectacle in one of our greatest pantomime stories!”

Saffron Hall promises a festive delight with Robin Hood – the Greatest Pantomime Adventure!

Saffron Hall promises a festive delight with the Merry Men of Pantoland this Christmas with Robin Hood – the Greatest Pantomime Adventure! - Credit: Saffron Hall / KD Theatre Productions

To book your tickets for the show at the Saffron Walden venue, visit www.saffronhall.com

Pantomimes
Christmas
Saffron Hall
Saffron Walden News
Essex

Don't Miss

Aldo Alushi, 29, smuggled cocaine into the UK inside a golden duck statue

Chelmsford Crown Court

Man admits smuggling cocaine-stuffed duck through Stansted Airport

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
CGI rendering of the proposed housing development on land to the east of High Lane, Stansted Mountfitchet

Uttlesford District Council

Outline plans submitted for 30 homes for Stansted site

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

person
The Russetts, complete with a working "hobby" vineyard, lies in East Anglian countryside on the Essex-Cambridgeshire border

Hot Properties | Gallery

Look inside this £1.4million eco-home with vineyard for sale near Cambridge

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The A1307 Hildersham Crossroads between Linton and Cambridge

Greater Cambridge Partnership

Five months of roadworks begin between Haverhill and Cambridge

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon