Published: 10:23 AM September 3, 2021

Robin Hood will be this year's pantomime at Harlow Playhouse in Essex. - Credit: Harlow Playhouse

Harlow Playhouse celebrates its 50th year with the bullseye this Christmas as Robin Hood – the Greatest Pantomime Adventure takes the stage as this winter's pantomime.

The fun-filled festive show is set to dazzle and delight audiences of all ages from Friday, December 3, 2021 to Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Rory Davies, artistic and executive director at the Playhouse Square venue, said “‘All of us at Harlow Playhouse are hugely excited to welcome back our audiences this Christmas!

"This year is even more special as we celebrate the venue’s 50th birthday and the pantomime will play a huge part in our celebrations.

"Our annual pantomime is always the highlight of so many families’ Christmases and we can’t wait to share this year’s extravaganza with you! We make the magic!”

Welcoming families back into the Essex theatre are Harlow favourites Ben Parsley, as Silly Willy Scarlet, and Jimmy Burton Iles as Dame Auntie Dolly, alongside a professional cast of top musical theatre performers.

This year’s extravaganza features everything you have come to expect from a Harlow Playhouse pantomime – hilarious comedy, dazzling dance routines and spectacular sets and costumes.

Join the arrow-shooting heroic outlaw, Robin Hood, played by Jamie Jukes – back by popular demand for his third year at the Harlow Playhouse – as he tries to win the heart of the beautiful Maid Marion (Amy Goodwin) while he and his band of Merry Men try to save the local townsfolk and defeat the wicked Sheriff of Nottingham (Tom Pepper).

This new production of Robin Hood is co-written by Daniel Bell and Ben Parsley.

Creatives at KD Theatre Productions are working hard to create a fun-filled traditional family pantomime that will make audiences’ Christmas wishes come true.

Katherine Hickmott and Daniel Bell, the associate producers for KD Theatre Productions, said: “Pantomime is the perfect time for a family of all generations to come together and experience the magic of live theatre whilst getting into the festive spirit.

"Especially after being away from our loved ones for so long, the theatre is the perfect place to bring families and communities back together. We shall be sprinkling our Harlow pantomime with an extra dose of panto sparkle to celebrate being back together!”

Tickets cost from £16. Call the box office on 01279 431945 or visit harlowplayhouse.co.uk