Robin Hood pantomime cast announced for Saffron Hall show

The cast has been announced for this year's Saffron Walden panto.

Robin Hood – the Greatest Pantomime Adventure can be seen at Saffron Hall this Christmas.

This fantastic new show will be brought to you by the team behind last year's spectacular production of The Wizard of Oz, and they cannot wait to be back at Saffron Hall.

Katherine Hickmott and Daniel Bell, producers at KD Theatre Productions, said: “We are delighted to be returning to Saffron Hall and working with their fantastic team to bring another spectacular and exciting extravaganza this Christmas.

"We have creating the production behind the scenes throughout the year, and can’t wait to provide a quality and entertaining pantomime for the people of Saffron Walden.”

The panto will dazzle and delight audiences of all ages from Thursday, December 22 to Thursday, December 29, 2022.

Who is appearing in this year's Saffron Hall panto?

Saffron Hall and KD Theatre Productions have announced the cast for this year’s pantomime extravaganza.

Musical theatre star Harry Goodson-Bevan (Saturday Night Fever UK Tour, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends - A Celebration) will play our dashing hero, Robin Hood.

Darcy Manning will join him as Maid Marion, Lucy Bell (Wizard Of Oz UK Tour) will play Little Joan, pantomime favourite Rob Stevens stars as Dame Dolly, Nathan Rees plays the hilarious Silly Willy, and Samuel Wright is the evil Sheriff of Nottingham.

Join arrow-shooting outlaw Robin Hood at Saffron Hall as he tries to win the heart of the beautiful Maid Marion while he and his Merry Men try to save the local townspeople and defeat the evil Sheriff of Nottingham.

Robin Hood - The Greatest Pantomime Adventure promises audience participation, hilarious comedy, dazzling dance routines, spectacular sets and merry men in tights!

Angela Dixon, chief executive at Saffron Hall, said: “Following the success of The Wizard of Oz, Saffron Hall's first-ever pantomime, we are delighted to continue our relationship with KD Theatre.

"This year’s production promises to be the perfect treat for all the family, with even more fun and adventure than last year’s spectacular show.”

Book your tickets for this adventure for the whole family from www.saffronhall.com. Tickets cost from £15.

