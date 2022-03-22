Gallery

Generous passers-by added money to the collection bucket during the Rock Choir concert in the Market Square, held by Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch - Credit: Saffron Photo

Two performances in Saffron Walden have raised money to support others.

Rock Choir singers, led by Daniel Ribbits, performed outside Tesco on Saturday (March 19) then in the Market Square.

Saffron Walden choir member Jacqui Portway said they raised £164.75 in donations for Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch's fund to support his nominated charities when they sang in the Square outside Boots, and a further £80.61 at Tesco for The Maddi Foundation which funds research into rare diseases.

The mayor's charities are Uttlesford Children’s Clothing Bank which collects and re-distributes children’s clothing to families who are in need; Uttlesford Foodbank who work to combat poverty and hunger, and Opendoor which provides free confidential advice for young people.

Jacqui said they were inspired to hold the 'thank you' concert after the mayor had supported the Kings Arms and Maddi Foundation at Christmas.

"This performance in the Market Square was a thank you performance for the hard work our mayor is doing," she said.

Jacqui said they also thanked town clerk Lisa Courtney.

Gallery

A crown gathered to listen to the Rock Choir performing in Market Square, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Daniel Ribbits conducting the Rock Choir in Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

The Rock Choir performance in Saffron Walden's Market Square - Credit: Saffron Photo

Daniel Ribbits leading the Rock Choir for their performance in Market Square, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Rock Choir led by Daniel Ribbits dancing and singing in Market Square, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Rock Choir members with the Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch and mayoress Michelle Porch - Credit: Saffron Photo



