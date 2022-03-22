News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Things to do

Gallery

Saffron Walden Rock Choir performance thanks mayor for support

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 3:56 PM March 22, 2022
Man donating cash into purple bucket carried by Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch, Essex

Generous passers-by added money to the collection bucket during the Rock Choir concert in the Market Square, held by Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch - Credit: Saffron Photo

Two performances in Saffron Walden have raised money to support others.

Rock Choir singers, led by Daniel Ribbits, performed outside Tesco on Saturday (March 19) then in the Market Square.

Saffron Walden choir member Jacqui Portway said they raised £164.75 in donations for Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch's fund to support his nominated charities when they sang in the Square outside Boots, and a further £80.61 at Tesco for The Maddi Foundation which funds research into rare diseases.

The mayor's charities are Uttlesford Children’s Clothing Bank which collects and re-distributes children’s clothing to families who are in need; Uttlesford Foodbank who work to combat poverty and hunger, and Opendoor which provides free confidential advice for young people.

Jacqui said they were inspired to hold the 'thank you' concert after the mayor had supported the Kings Arms and Maddi Foundation at Christmas.

"This performance in the Market Square was a thank you performance for the hard work our mayor is doing," she said.

Jacqui said they also thanked town clerk Lisa Courtney.

Gallery

Members of Rock Choir performing in Saffron Walden, Essex

A crown gathered to listen to the Rock Choir performing in Market Square, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Daniel Ribbits conducting the Rock Choir in Market Square, Saffron Walden, Essex

Daniel Ribbits conducting the Rock Choir in Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

People standing, singing, for a performance in Market Square, Saffron Walden, Essex

The Rock Choir performance in Saffron Walden's Market Square - Credit: Saffron Photo

Daniel Ribbits leading the Rock Choir for their performance in Market Square, Saffron Walden, Essex

Daniel Ribbits leading the Rock Choir for their performance in Market Square, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Rock Choir led by Daniel Ribbits dancing and singing in Market Square, Saffron Walden, Essex

Rock Choir led by Daniel Ribbits dancing and singing in Market Square, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Rock Choir members with the Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch and mayoress Michelle Porch

Rock Choir members with the Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch and mayoress Michelle Porch - Credit: Saffron Photo


Saffron Walden Town Council
Charity Fundraiser
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News
Essex

Don't Miss

Keith Eden, Sandra Eden, Mike Hibbs, Hilary Shibata, Cliff Treadwell, Daphne Cornell, Jim Ketteridge, Saffron Walden, Essex

Saffron Walden Town Council

Saffron Walden Town Council: historic table fears raised

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Cambridge Children's Hospital and Max Rowlandson, who fundraised for the unit in November

NHS

Green light for major new Cambridge Children's Hospital

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Dust from the Sahara carried by warm winds that have brought unseasonal spring temperatures has seen

Skies could turn orange as Saharan dust expected to sweep across UK

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Saffron Walden enjoy some refreshments after their game at Woodford

Shortstaffed Saffron Walden earn Woodford's thanks

Lee Power

Author Picture Icon