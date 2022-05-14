The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra is coming to Saffron Hall. - Credit: Upstream Photography

West End stars will be showcasing the golden age of musical theatre at a concert in Saffron Walden next month.

Four top musical theatre performers will join the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra for a celebration of Rodgers & Hammerstein at Saffron Hall.

Alice Fearn - Credit: Supplied by Tobin & Miles PR

Rodgers & Hammerstein: Some Enchanted Evening will showcase many of the best loved classics written by the award-winning songwriting duo of composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II.

For one performance only on Sunday, June 12, Rodgers & Hammerstein: Some Enchanted Evening will feature City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Martin Yates, and stars direct from London’s West End.

Broadway comes to Saffron Hall in a glittering programme of songs from musicals by one of the greatest songwriting partnerships of all time.

Gina Beck - Credit: Supplied by Tobin & Miles PR

Described by The Arts Desk as “dazzling” during a previous appearance at Saffron Hall, the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra makes a welcome return to Essex in the company of West End stars Gina Beck, Alice Fearn, Rob Houchen and Scott Davis.

Gina Beck's credits include Glinda in Wicked, Phantom of the Opera, and Miss Honey in Matilda the Musical, while Alice Fearn has appeared in Wicked as Elphaba, Les Misérables, and is currently starring as Beverley in the award-winning Come from Away.

Rob Houchen - Credit: Supplied by Tobin & Miles PR

Rob Houchen's stage credits include Marius in Les Misérables and Lt. Cable in South Pacific, and Scott Davis has performed as Phantom in Phantom of the Opera and Mr Snow in Carousel.

Rodgers & Hammerstein: Some Enchanted Evening will feature songs from iconic musicals, including Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, The Sound of Music and many more.

Scott Davies - Credit: Supplied by Tobin & Miles PR

The concert starts at 4pm and tickets cost from £20 to £50.

Tickets are on sale now from www.saffronhall.com

City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra - Credit: Upstream Photography



