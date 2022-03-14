Join Romesh Ranganathan (The Owl) and Tom Davis (The Wolf) warming up at Saffron Walden Town Hall for the first live show of their podcast Wolf & Owl. - Credit: Supplied by Jesterlarf Comedy Club

There's a packed programme of top quality comedy and music coming up at Saffron Walden Town Hall.

Comedy superstar Romesh Ranganathan and stand-up Tom Davis, of BBC's King Gary sitcom fame, will be appearing at the Market Place venue next week.

Ahead of the first live performance of their hit podcast Wolf & Owl, join Romesh (The Owl) and Tom Davis (The Wolf) warming up in Walden on Wednesday, March 23.

The pair started recording their weekly podcast in November 2020, based on the idea they would just "shoot the breeze for an hour a week because they couldn’t work out a format and felt not enough podcasts are just people talking with no real purpose".

The podcast has been a huge hit and has a massive fan base of listeners.

Doors open at 7.30pm for 8pm start.

The Jesterlarf Comedy Club presents some of the UK’s very best circuit comedians for a night of hilarious stand-up comedy at the Town Hall on Saturday, April 2.

Tickets cost £14, plus booking fee.

Oasis tribute band Supernova take to the stage at the Town Hall on Friday, April 22.

The group will be playing all the classic hits from the Live Forever and Wonderwall band.

Comedian and one-liner maestro Gary Delaney has already sold out his April 29 show in Walden, and then stand-up Geoff Norcott performs his I Blame The Parents show in town on May 5.

Tickets and full show details can be found at www.jesterlarf.com



