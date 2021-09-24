Published: 7:00 PM September 24, 2021 Updated: 8:14 PM September 24, 2021

A new film season entitled ‘For All The Brave Women’ starts in Saffron Walden this weekend.

Saffron Screen is hosting a series of films as part of the season over successive Sundays in September and October.

Running from September 26 until October 17, the season will screen four new British and Irish films about brave young women who stand up to society for themselves, their friends and families, and for what they believe in.

The aim is to showcase female talent both in front of and behind the camera, and bring women’s stories to the fore.

Programming manager Rebecca del Tufo said: “We hope audiences will enjoy this specially curated season of films about the experiences of contemporary young women.

"As an independent cinema, the team at Saffron Screen want to give a voice to everyone in our community.

"This Sunday night season promises enrichment and inspiration for everyone.”

The first film – to be shown at 8pm this Sunday, September 26 – is the fantastic Wildfire (15), a simmering drama set in an Irish border town, which sees sisterly bonds pushed to breaking point and a family facing its past.

Then next week Our Ladies (15) brings joy to the screen as a group of Catholic schoolgirls make the most of a trip to Edinburgh to fit in as much fun as they can.

Herself (15) is a moving drama about a mother who builds a new life, home and community for herself and her daughters after escaping her abusive husband.

You can see it on Sunday, October 10 at 7.30pm.

And, finally, Sweetheart (15) offers a refreshing take on the coming-of-age story on October 17 at 8pm.

This film sees teenager AJ navigate a troubled family dynamics, first love and the difficulties of defining herself during an uncomfortable family holiday.

After each film, Saffron Screen will host donation boxes for Harlow-based charity Safer Places, which supports victims of domestic abuse.

Tickets are on sale online at www.saffronscreen.com, at the Tourist Information Centre and by phone on 01799 524002 (Monday to Saturday, 9.30am to 5pm).

For Saffron Screen’s full listings and news, visit www.saffronscreen.com



