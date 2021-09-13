Published: 9:52 AM September 13, 2021

Family-friendly pantomime The Wizard of Oz can be seen at Saffron Hall this Christmas - Credit: KD Theatre Productions

Families will be following the Yellow Brick Road to Saffron Walden this Christmas for a wonderful production of The Wizard of Oz.

There will be no place like Saffron Hall as the award-winning venue and KD Theatre Productions proudly present the magical, family-friendly pantomime from Thursday, December 23 to Wednesday, December 29, 2021, the previews on December 22.

Join Dorothy (played by Lucy Bell) as she embarks on an exciting adventure, over the rainbow, where along the way she makes new friends with the Scarecrow (Jack Ballard), who longs for a brain, the Tin Man (Joey Warne), who really wants a heart, and the very cowardly Lion (James Stirling), who is desperate to be brave and find some courage.

Dorothy needs to find her way home, but it’s not going to be easy with the Wicked Witch of the West (Laura Hyde) watching her every move.

Will the beautiful Gilda the Good (Hope Thompson) or the Great and Powerful Wizard of Oz be able to help Dorothy and her newfound friends?

This family favourite tale is directed by Daniel Bell and choreographed by Katherine Hickmott. Mark Aldous takes on the role of musical director while Gregory Jordan is the production’s lighting designer.

Angela Dixon, chief executive of Saffron Hall Trust, said: “We are delighted to be working with KD Theatre Productions on this magical show.

"This is the first time Saffron Hall has presented a Christmas show, and we are excited to welcome families from across the region to the Hall over the festive season."

And that’s not all. KD Theatre Productions will be holding open auditions on Sunday, September 19 for fabulous young stars to be part of the show’s ensemble.

Creatives are looking for young people aged between nine and 16 who are full of personality, performance and who can move well to be part of the all-singing, all-dancing chorus.

No experience is necessary, just the willingness to learn and have lots of fun. Registration is required in advance of the audition. Visit https://kdtheatre.co.uk/wizard-of-oz-saffron-hall/

Katherine Hickmott and Daniel Bell, of professional theatre company KD Theatre, said: “We are very excited to be opening the doors to young theatrical talent for our first Christmas pantomime at Saffron Hall.

"Working with West End performers and a live professional band, this is the perfect opportunity for young adults who have a passion to perform.”

This colourful show is jam-packed with dazzling dance routines, lavish costumes, glittering scenery and endless fun for all ages and will feature a live band and a professional cast.

Associate producers for KD Theatre Productions, Katherine Hickmott and Daniel Bell, said: “We can’t wait to work with the team at the stunning Saffron Hall and produce their first ever Christmas pantomime!

"The venue lends itself to a magical festive treat and we have brought together performers and creatives at the top of their game.”

They added: "The festive season is the perfect time for a family of all generations to come together and experience the magic of live theatre whilst getting into the holiday spirit.

"Especially after being away from our loved ones for so long, the theatre is the perfect place to bring families and communities back together.

"We shall be sprinkling our Saffron Hall pantomime with an extra dose of Christmas sparkle to celebrate being back together!”

This production is a festive adaptation based on the story by Frank L Baum and not the MGM musical version of The Wizard of Oz.

Visit https://saffronhall.com/ for more details and to book tickets.

