New creative community explores 'connection' theme through arts

Published: 12:00 PM March 13, 2021

Saffron Hall’s Come Together group - Credit: Supplied by Saffron Hall

A new creative community has been making connections across generations through various arts.

Saffron Hall’s Come Together group have been sharing ideas and experiences to tell stories that are important to them.

Participants used music, words, movement and theatre. Meetings have been taking place online, over the past six weeks.

The group have been working alongside theatre director Rachel Yates, composer Sam Glazer, and musicians from Saffron Hall’s Resident Orchestra, Britten Sinfonia, to explore the theme of connection.

Six weeks of online sessions culminated in a sharing event on Wednesday, March 10, where participants were able to share a selection of visual art, music, poetry and film which has been created and curated by the Come Together Community.

The project is accepting applications to join at any time. No prior experience or special skills are necessary. The sessions will be fully inclusive for everyone.

To find out more about this and future projects visit www.saffronhall.com/participate/come-together