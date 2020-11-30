Saffron Hall reopens for festive season following second national lockdown
- Credit: Daniel Stroud
Saffron Hall is reopening its doors for live concerts, from Friday, December 4.
Classical, jazz and folk musicians will perform one-hour concerts across December.
The first weekend will feature Juliet Kelly singing the hits of Nina Simone (December 4) followed by Resident Orchestra Britten Sinfonia (December 6).
The second weekend kicks off the festivities in style with the London Philharmonic Choir singing Christmas carols (December 11). Three members of the Kanneh-Mason family, including cellist Sheku and pianist Isata, come together to create a very special classical music concert (December 12). The Christmas theme continues with a unique performance from 10 members of the London Philharmonic Orchestra’s brass section (December 13), followed by Awake Arise, a folk collaboration from Lady Maisery, Jimmy Aldridge and Sid Goldsmith (December 13).
On the weekend before Christmas, Saffron Hall favourites The Sixteen present The Truth from Above, six centuries of choral masterpieces woven into a celebration of music written for the voice (December 18).
You may also want to watch:
Britten Sinfonia will perform Corelli’s ‘Christmas’ Concerto and Bach’s Magnificat (December 19). Lastly, London Community Gospel Choir bring a special Christmas celebration to Saffron Walden (December 20).
To allow for social distancing, the auditorium seating bank has been retracted and replaced with tables and chairs. Other measures, in line with the government’s guidance, include reducing the capacity of the Hall from 740 to 150, contactless digital ticketing, mandatory face coverings (unless exempt), reduced duration of performances, additional cleaning, and staggered arrival times.
Most Read
- 1 Health officials urge residents to continue with lockdown
- 2 Essex placed in Covid Tier 2 when lockdown lifts
- 3 Shop Local: New lights and a light arch for a “Christmas selfie”
- 4 Covid vaccine: Please don’t call surgeries to book vaccination appointments until invited
- 5 Goodies and chat will bring festive joy to pensioners
- 6 Uttlesford escapes going into Tier Three coronavirus restrictions for now
- 7 League suspended but not before managerial milestone for Bloods boss Jason Maher
- 8 School raises £4,000 for health project
- 9 Winners announced for business and shop window competition
- 10 Essex Police make 99 arrests in first 10 days of campaign
Angela Dixon, chief executive, Saffron Hall said: “We are delighted to be able to open our doors once again following the November national lockdown. We cannot wait to share our festive programme with our regular audiences and the wider community.
“Christmas is a time to celebrate together, and it is thanks to the flexibility of our amazing hall and Saffron Walden County High School that we are able to do this safely. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported Saffron Hall over the last 12 months. There is still a long road ahead of us, but you have helped us to stay open and plan for 2021.”
Tickets for the first weekend in December are now on sale on www.saffronhall.com. Tickets for the rest of the December concerts go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 4.