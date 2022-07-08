A visualisation of the front of the Saffron Community Link building in Saffron Walden. - Credit: Supplied by Saffron Hall

Free activities, performances and more are coming to a venue in Saffron Walden town centre this July.

Saffron Hall will be taking over the Saffron Community Link building in Market Street from July 15 to July 22, and members of the public are invited to pop in to enjoy free activities and workshops.

The Come Together project will give everyone the chance to experience, participate and unlock their creativity through the arts.

The community space will be open to everyone throughout the week.

Drop-in to catch a free pop-up performance, take part in craft activities, discover work created by people in various Saffron Hall workshops this year, and to find out more about what’s happening at Saffron Hall.

On top of that, there are free special events including a poetry evening, interactive storytelling for children, creative networking, and musical performances.

Singer Joanna Eden will be hosting a songwriters circle, while there will be a summer evening of music with Alis Huws and Carys Gittens, and an open poetry mic hosted by Hannah Walker.

Come Together model doorway - Credit: Supplied by Saffron Hall

Over the last couple of months Saffron Hall and Saffron Walden Museum have also invited people to create and decorate a model doorway, with each door opening to tell a story.

In partnership with the Saffron Community Shed, all the works of art have become part of an exhibition.

Behind the Door, an interactive exhibition, will be available to view at all sessions and events.

The exhibition will continue to grow during the Saffron Hall residency – visit during a drop-in session to create your own model doorway, add your story and be part of this unique artwork.





Here's a full list of activities during the week:

Saturday, July 16

Drop-in session including pop-up performances – 10am to 4pm.

Sunday, July 17

Creative Networking – 2pm. (Please book in advance).

Meet local creatives and hear about their work. If you’d like to present at this event, please email come.together@saffronhall.com for more details.

Monday, July 18

Drop-in session including pop-up performances – 12pm to 4pm.

Songwriters circle hosted by Joanna Eden – 7pm. (Please book in advance).

Bring along finished songs or a work in progress to share and discuss or develop with other musicians. Keyboard and vocal microphone available, bring your own acoustic instruments.

Joanna Eden - Credit: Supplied by Saffron Hall





Tuesday, July 19

Drop-in session – 10am to 2pm.

Dementia Friendly afternoon – 3pm to 4.30pm. (Please book in advance).

Join organisers for a cup of tea, a chat and some informal performances from guest musicians. Suitable for people living with dementia to attend with their companions or carers.

Evening of Music for Flute & Harp – 7pm (Please book in advance).

A summer evening of music with Alis Huws and Carys Gittens.

A summer evening of music with Alis Huws and Carys Gittens.

Alis Huws and Carys Gittens - Credit: Supplied by Saffron Hall





Wednesday, July 20

Interactive Storytelling (ages 2-4) – 10.30am & 11.45am. Duration 45 minutes. (Please book in advance).

Stories and activities for families, inspired by this summer production of Alice in Wonderland at Bridge End Gardens.

Drop-in session – 1pm to 2.30pm.

After-school Interactive Storytelling (ages 4-7) – 3.45pm. Duration 45 minutes. (Please book in advance).

Stories and activities for families, inspired by Saffron's summer production of Alice in Wonderland.

Thursday, July 21

Drop-in session – 10am to 4pm.

Poetry Open mic hosted by Hannah Walker – 7pm (please book in advance).

All experience welcome, whether this is your first poem or your 100th.

Hannah Walker - Credit: Supplied by Saffron Hall

All of the above will take place at Saffron Community Link, Market Street, Saffron Walden.

To find out more and book tickets visit www.saffronhall.com

Come Together: Unlocked could not have been made possible without Saffron Hall's partners and supporters – Saffron Walden Museum, Saffron Building Society, Saffron Community Shed, Uttlesford District Council, KD Theatre Productions, Britten Sinfonia and London Philharmonic Orchestra.