What's on this Christmas as Saffron Screen

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 10:00 AM December 11, 2021
The still from the film A Boy Called Christmas, being screened at Saffron Screen, Saffron Walden, Essex

A still from the film, A Boy Called Christmas, which is being screened by Saffron Screen - Credit: Sky Cinema Original

Christmas is on its way with festive choices at Saffron Screen, the not-for-profit community cinema.

On Sunday December 19 at 2.30pm, André Rieu invites everyone to his spectacular Christmas concert, called Christmas With André, recorded live in Maastricht.

The concert includes Christmas carols, waltzes and melodies like Jingle Bells, O Holy Night and Hallelujah, along with a performance of Walking in the Air.

Screenings of A Boy Called Christmas, an adaptation of Matt Haig’s popular novel, will include special visits from Santa.

The film is about a young boy called Nikolas and his search for his father who is on a quest to find Elfhelm. Catch the film on Tuesday December 21 and Thursday December 23, both at 2.30pm.

Saffron Screen is also showing the 1946 classic Frank Capra film It's a Wonderful Life on Thursday December 23 at 7.30pm, subtitled for the hard of hearing.

A scene from the Disney film Encanto, being shown by Saffron Screen

A scene from the Disney film Encanto, being shown by Saffron Screen - Credit: Disney

Disney's family-friendly musical animation Encanto, featuring songs from Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, is screened at 2.30pm on both Monday December 27 and Tuesday December 28, and at 2pm on Sunday January 2.

Other things to watch:

Will Smith is the ambitious father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams in King Richard, a touching family drama.

G_00338_R Adam Driver stars as Maurizio Gucci and Lady Gaga stars as Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley S

Adam Driver and Lady Gaga in Ridley Scott’s film, House of Gucci, being shown at Saffron Screen - Credit: Fabio Lovino / Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc

Ridley Scott’s true-crime drama, House of Gucci, is about the saga of the family behind the fashion house. The cast includes Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Al Pacino and Salma Hayek.

The latest Bond film No Time to Die includes a socially distanced screening on Wednesday December 29 at 2.30pm where the capacity is 50% and seats are unallocated to allow customers to leave a one seat gap between groups.

Another option for a bit of fun is Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a reboot of the franchise, about the grandchildren of former Ghostbuster Egon Spengler whose family move into a rundown house - and discover there are ghosts!

At the other end of the scale, a documentary about inventor, explorer, environmentalist and filmmaker Captain Jacques-Yves Cousteau is called Becoming Cousteau.

Get tickets online at www.saffronscreen.com or from Saffron Walden's Tourist Information Centre.

