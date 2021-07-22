Video
What’s on at Saffron Screen cinema for kids this summer
- Credit: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures
Looking for a movie to keep the kids entertained during the school holidays?
Saffron Screen can always be relied on to deliver entertaining films for all the family.
This summer, grab the kids for sequels The Croods: A New Age and Space Jam: A New Legacy, as well as new animated adventures Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds and Tom and Jerry: The Movie.
Popcorn and ice cream are back on the menu along with a host of other refreshments.
Meanwhile, older children will relish Marvel’s Black Widow and there are more treats planned for the end of the holidays.
What's showing at Saffron Screen this summer?
Here's five films you can enjoy at the not-for-profit independent community cinema in Saffron Walden over the coming weeks.
1. Tom and Jerry: The Movie (PG)
The cartoon cat and mouse are back in this fun blend of live-action and CGI animation with a cast including The Masked Singer's Ken Jeong and Chloë Grace Moretz, and plenty of slapstick jokes.
When: 2.30pm Saturday, July 24, and 2.30pm Sunday, July 25.
2. Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds (U)
A fun blend of the classic story of The Three Musketeers and the 1980s TV version featuring dogs as the lead characters.
When: 2.30pm, Saturday, July 31, and 2.30pm Thursday, August 5.
3. Black Widow (12A)
Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz star in the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller, Natasha Romanoff (Johansson), aka Black Widow, heads back to Russia to confront her family and tackle a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past.
After the emotional Avengers: Endgame, Black Widow is set before Avengers: Infinity War.
“The film takes place on the heels of Captain America: Civil War," explains co-producer Brian Chapek.
“Natasha has broken the Sokovia Accords, betrayed Secretary Ross, and the Avengers find themselves disbanded. In the beginning of the movie, we establish Natasha desperate to evade Ross and leave U.S. soil.
"When she gets an opportunity to start over again, she quickly realizes that there are darker forces out there in the world compel her to return to the action.”
When: 7.30pm Friday, August 6, 2.30pm Saturday, August 7, and 2.30pm Thursday, August 12.
4. The Croods: A New Age (U)
The Croods have survived their fair share of dangers and disasters, from fanged prehistoric beasts to surviving the end of the world, but now they will face their biggest challenge of all: another family!
In the movie, the Croods need a new place to live. So, the first prehistoric family sets off into the world in search of a safer place to call home.
When they discover an idyllic walled-in paradise that meets all their needs, they think their problems are solved… except for one thing.
Another family already lives there: the Bettermans, a family that is a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder.
The Croods: A New Age features the voice talent of returning stars Nicolas Cage as Grug Crood, Catherine Keener as Ugga Crood, Emma Stone as their daughter, Eep, Ryan Reynolds as Eep’s boyfriend Guy, Clark Duke as Thunk and Cloris Leachman as Gran.
They are joined by new stars Peter Dinklage, from HBO’s Game of Thrones, as Phil Betterman, Leslie Mann ( as Hope Betterman, and Kelly Marie Tran as their daughter, Dawn.
When: 2.30pm Friday, August 13, 2.30pm Saturday, August 14, 2.30pm Tuesday, August 17, and 2.30pm Thursday, August 19 (autism-friendly screening).
5. Space Jam: A New Legacy (U)
Basketball legend LeBron James follows in the footsteps of the great Michael Jordan and teams up with Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Co in this animated/live-action movie.
This sequel to the 90s favourite sees NBA champion LeBron James line-up alongside the Looney Tunes gang to play basketball against a team created by artificial intelligence.
Basketball star LeBron James has always felt a special connection to the original Space Jam movie.
“When I was 12 years old, I needed inspiration where I was growing up,” he states.
“Michael Jordan was one of those people who gave me inspiration, along with my mother.
"When I think back on watching Space Jam, always having a love for Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes, and then you add Michael Jordan, one of my favorite inspirations growing up? It felt like it was a match made in heaven for me.”
When: 2.30pm Saturday, August 21, 2.30pm Sunday, August 22, and 2.30pm Tuesday, August 24.
Audience and staff safety remain a priority at Saffron Screen and customers can expect a full range of COVID-19 safety measures.
Tickets are available to purchase in advance only. Visit www.saffronscreen.com for tickets and full COVID safety information.