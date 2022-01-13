Video

Two major plays from London will be streamed to Saffron Screen alongside a thrilling ballet.

On Saturday, January 29, Tom Stoppard’s Olivier Award-winning new play Leopoldstadt comes to Walden's local cinema from London’s vibrant West End.

Dubbed “a masterpiece”, this passionate drama tells a tale of love, family and endurance, set among the Jewish community of Vienna.

Filmed live on stage in London's West End, Tom Stoppard's new play Leopoldstadt can be seen on screen at Saffron Screen

Hermann Merz is a factory owner and baptised Jew now married to Catholic Gretl in Leopoldstadt – the old, crowded Jewish quarter of Vienna, Austria – at the beginning of the 20th century.

From here, this epic but intimate play follows the story of Hermann’s extended family over the course of half a century – passing through the convulsions of war, revolution, impoverishment, annexation by Nazi Germany and the Holocaust.

Then in February, 18 years after his ground-breaking production of His Dark Materials at the National Theatre, director Nicholas Hytner returns to Philip Pullman’s parallel universe with The Book of Dust – Belle Sauvage.

The Book of Dust will be broadcast live from London's Bridge Theatre.

The Book of Dust follows 11-year-old Malcolm Polstead and a village girl named Alice, along with their daemons in Malcolm’s canoe, La Belle Sauvage, during a flood.

In their care is a tiny child, Lyra Belacqua, on whom the fate of the future lies.

Set 12 years before the epic His Dark Materials trilogy, this gripping adaptation revisits Philip Pullman’s fantastical world in which waters are rising and storms are brewing.

Philip Pullman's The Book of Dust will be broadcast live from London's Bridge Theatre.

This “dazzling” and “exciting” new production will be broadcast live to Saffron Screen from London’s Bridge Theatre on Thursday, February 17.

And on Sunday, February 20, the Royal Ballet leap onto the big screen once again with a five-star production of Romeo and Juliet.

Shakespeare’s timeless, tragic tale of forbidden love is recorded live at the Royal Opera House.

The Royal Ballet brings Shakespeare's timeless and tragic tale of Romeo and Juliet to Saffron Screen

