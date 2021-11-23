Gallery
Businesses urged to enter Saffron Walden Christmas competition
Published: 3:40 PM November 23, 2021
- Credit: Saffron Walden Initiative
Saffron Walden Initiative is hosting the annual Christmas Shop and Shop Windows Competition for the fourth year.
This year's theme is Let It Snow.
All entries need to be in by Monday (November 29).
Judging will take place on Tuesday, December 7 and the town mayor will present the new trophy to the winner on Tuesday, December 14.
Entry forms are available at the Tourist information Centre or apply online via email to SWIxmasshopwindows@gmail.com.
Organisers of the event, Cindy Whife and Jacqui Portway, are urging residents to look at these windows and support the shops and businesses.
These are some of the Christmas windows in the town so far:
Most Read
- 1 Pelham Spring solar plans submitted to Uttlesford District Council
- 2 In pictures: Walden's Lantern Parade and Christmas lights switch-on
- 3 Bulb in administration: What does it mean for you?
- 4 In pictures: Uttlesford takes part in BBC Children in Need 2021
- 5 Walden firmly on the Wembley trail after five-star show in FA Vase
- 6 Person has died on railway tracks near Newport, say police
- 7 Miss Disco to host Valentine's party in Saffron Walden to meet demand
- 8 Bumper weekend of Christmas events set for Saffron Walden
- 9 Police hand file to CPS amid Uttlesford 'governance issue' probe
- 10 Fears for patient safety as cardiology waiting lists grow