Gallery

Saffron Walden businesses are being encouraged to enter the Christmas windows competition hosted by Saffron Walden Initiative - Credit: Saffron Walden Initiative

Saffron Walden Initiative is hosting the annual Christmas Shop and Shop Windows Competition for the fourth year.

This year's theme is Let It Snow.

All entries need to be in by Monday (November 29).

Judging will take place on Tuesday, December 7 and the town mayor will present the new trophy to the winner on Tuesday, December 14.

Entry forms are available at the Tourist information Centre or apply online via email to SWIxmasshopwindows@gmail.com.

Organisers of the event, Cindy Whife and Jacqui Portway, are urging residents to look at these windows and support the shops and businesses.

These are some of the Christmas windows in the town so far:

The Christmas window of Mocha, Central Arcade, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Walden Initiative

Goddards Stoves Christmas window, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Walden Initiative

Saffron Fish Co's Christmas window, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Walden Initiative

Cafe CouCou's Christmas window, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Walden Initiative

Frank Riccio Hairdressing's Christmas windows, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Walden Initiative



