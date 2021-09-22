News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Walden Photography competition closing date coming up

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM September 22, 2021   
Archive image: Cameras come in all shapes and sizes - Credit: @NAPPYSTOCK/NAPPY STUDIO

There are now only a few weeks left to enter the ‘Imaging Saffron Walden 2021’ photography competition.

The competition, open to all ages, has been organised by Saffron Walden Camera Club and Saffron Walden Initiative.

They want to celebrate the town and surrounding area with images of the landscape, townscape, environment, street scenes and activities.

Photographs must have been taken this year and be of subjects and scenes within the Parish of Saffron Walden which includes Little Walden and Audley End. 

A maximum of five photos per person can be submitted by the closing date of October 17. Entries should be emailed to swphotocomp2021@gmail.com

The prizes for those aged 18 or under will be £50, £30 and £25 and for those over 18 will be £100, £50 and £25. There will also be a number of other photographs that will be commended by the judges.

See Tourist Information Centre for further details, or see the Initiative and Camera Club websites.


 


