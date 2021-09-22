Walden Photography competition closing date coming up
- Credit: @NAPPYSTOCK/NAPPY STUDIO
There are now only a few weeks left to enter the ‘Imaging Saffron Walden 2021’ photography competition.
The competition, open to all ages, has been organised by Saffron Walden Camera Club and Saffron Walden Initiative.
They want to celebrate the town and surrounding area with images of the landscape, townscape, environment, street scenes and activities.
Photographs must have been taken this year and be of subjects and scenes within the Parish of Saffron Walden which includes Little Walden and Audley End.
A maximum of five photos per person can be submitted by the closing date of October 17. Entries should be emailed to swphotocomp2021@gmail.com
The prizes for those aged 18 or under will be £50, £30 and £25 and for those over 18 will be £100, £50 and £25. There will also be a number of other photographs that will be commended by the judges.
You may also want to watch:
See Tourist Information Centre for further details, or see the Initiative and Camera Club websites.
Most Read
- 1 New cup and pavilion are dedicated to memory of Colin Bazley
- 2 Purse stolen from shopper's bag in Aldi supermarket, Walden
- 3 Mental wellness coach to hold free Walden talk
- 4 Audley End apple festival is this weekend
- 5 In pictures: The Battle of Britain Air Show 2021 at IWM Duxford
- 6 Covid booster jab sessions due to start at Lord Butler
- 7 Kemi Badenoch MP secures new brief in September reshuffle
- 8 M11 targeted in week of motorway protests
- 9 Strong start for Saffron Walden as competitive rugby returns with a bang.
- 10 Saffron Walden celebrates National Hospitality Day 2021