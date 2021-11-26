Advent begins with a carol service at St Mary's Church on Sunday, November 28 - Credit: Will Durrant

The start of Advent will be marked with a special service at St Mary's Church on Sunday (November 28).

Churches Together in Saffron Walden's annual Advent Service takes place at 6.30pm to mark the time when Christian worshippers throughout the town prepare for Christmas.

A Churches Together spokesperson said everyone is invited to the carol service.

As is tradition, the event will begin in darkness.

Choristers, ministers and members of the congregation will light candles to mark a transition from "darkness to light".

The music will be led by the St Mary’s Church Choir and members from churches throughout Saffron Walden will read passages from the Bible celebrating the birth of Christ.

The Advent season begins on the fourth Sunday before Christmas Day, which means Advent celebrations can begin on November 28 this year.

A full list of seasonal events at St Mary's Church is online: https://www.stmaryssaffronwalden.org/christmas