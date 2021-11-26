Advent begins in Saffron Walden on Sunday
- Credit: Will Durrant
The start of Advent will be marked with a special service at St Mary's Church on Sunday (November 28).
Churches Together in Saffron Walden's annual Advent Service takes place at 6.30pm to mark the time when Christian worshippers throughout the town prepare for Christmas.
A Churches Together spokesperson said everyone is invited to the carol service.
As is tradition, the event will begin in darkness.
Choristers, ministers and members of the congregation will light candles to mark a transition from "darkness to light".
The music will be led by the St Mary’s Church Choir and members from churches throughout Saffron Walden will read passages from the Bible celebrating the birth of Christ.
The Advent season begins on the fourth Sunday before Christmas Day, which means Advent celebrations can begin on November 28 this year.
A full list of seasonal events at St Mary's Church is online: https://www.stmaryssaffronwalden.org/christmas
Most Read
- 1 Uttlesford climate change plan goes back to the drawing board
- 2 Students bring cheer to senior citizens through Christmas Buddy Scheme
- 3 Calvin Harris, David Guetta and Fatboy Slim announced for Creamfields South Chelmsford 2022 line-up
- 4 Police arrest nearly 100 M11 and M25 environmental protestors
- 5 Saffron Walden a contender in Britain's Favourite Market vote
- 6 Museum Shop Sunday comes to Saffron Walden this weekend
- 7 Person has died on railway tracks near Newport, say police
- 8 In pictures: Walden's Lantern Parade and Christmas lights switch-on
- 9 New book celebrates village life in The Chesterfords from revolution to revolution
- 10 There With You This Winter: New scheme for insulation improvements