Saffron Walden Art Society to hold annual exhibition

Members of Saffron Walden Art Society with examples of their work - Credit: Saffron Walden Art Society

Saffron Walden Art Society is holding its annual exhibition at Fairycroft House later this month.

The exhibition in Audley Road will be open to the public on Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29, from 9am until 4pm.

Visitors can view and purchase affordable artwork for sale, both framed and unframed, as well as art cards. Pictures and art cards can be paid for by card, but the raffle and café are cash only.

Entry and parking are both free. Tea, coffee and cakes will be available, plus the opportunity to win a painting by one of the visiting artist demonstrators, or one of the art society's Christmas hampers.

The Saffron Walden Art Society meets at the Friends' Meeting House at 11am and 2pm on the third Wednesday of each month. The group was founded in 1984 and has more than 320 members.

For more information go to https://theartssocietysaffronwalden.com/