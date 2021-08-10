News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Free drop-in fun on Saffron Walden's Market Square

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM August 10, 2021   
Twins Ruby and Myla aged three, their cousin Lily aged three and her mum Jade, at Gardening for Kids pop-up, Saffron Walden

Twins Ruby and Myla aged three, their cousin Lily aged three and her mum Jade, at the Gardening for Kids pop-up session on the Market Square, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Children have been painting plant pots and having fun at a free drop-in event in the Market Square organised by Saffron Walden Town Council and run by Gardening For Kids.

The tent will be in the Square on Fridays from 10am in August, with different activities each week.

Louise Edgeworth who runs Gardening For Kids with family members Sarah Edgeworth and Alice Kirk, said the first session on Friday (August 6) went well, and they will have two tents this coming Friday.

"It was wonderful to be back doing face to face events. That was the first time our bright yellow tent had seen daylight in nearly 18 months!"

The inspiration for the business was seeded when a school pupil asked biology teacher Louise, "What’s the point of plants, Miss?"

The business became a regular stallholder on town markets. During the pandemic lockdown, online sales boomed and the family have been on an incredibly steep learning curve and continued to expand.

They are now firmly established as a supplier to retail customers, schools, universities, charities, local authorities and businesses, providing high-quality gardening and nature products for children of all ages.

 * The next event on Saffron Walden Square is bike stunts by RPM Biketrials Display Team on Thursday August 12 at 11.30am, 1pm and 2.30pm.


Saffron Walden Reporter's gallery of pictures:

Quentin aged two paints his pot. Mum Harriet looks on with baby Winifred. Saffron Walden, Essex

Quentin aged two paints his pot while mum Harriet looks on with baby Winifred at the Gardening for Kids pop-up session on the Market Square, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Grace McCarthy aged eight and her brother Austin aged three at the pop-up session in Saffron Walden, Essex

Grace McCarthy aged eight and her brother Austin aged three, waiting beside their drying pots at the pop-up session by Gardening For Kids on the Market Square, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Mum and daughter, Louise and Sarah Edgeworth of Gardening for Kids with children having fun, Saffron Walden, Essex

Mum and daughter, Louise and Sarah Edgeworth who run Gardening for Kids with their pop-up craft tent on the Market Square, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Austin McCarthy aged three paints his pot at the Gardening for Kids event in Saffron Walden, Essex

Austin McCarthy aged three, concentrates on painting his pot at the Gardening for Kids event on the Market Square, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Quentin Johnson aged two at the Gardening For Kids event on the Market Square, Saffron Walden, Essex

Quentin Johnson aged two enjoys painting his pot at the Gardening For Kids event on the Market Square, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Twins Ruby and Myla aged three, and their mum Brooke, at the Gardening for Kids pop-up session in Saffron Walden, Essex

Twins Ruby and Myla aged three, and their mum Brooke, at the Gardening for Kids pop-up session on the Market Square, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Jake Eagle aged seven painting a pot at the Gardening for Kids event in Saffron Walden, Essex

Jake Eagle aged seven, concentrates on painting at the Gardening for Kids event on the Market Square, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Pot painting takes concentration at the Gardening for Kids event in Saffron Walden, Essex

Pot painting takes concentration at the Gardening for Kids event on the Market Square, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Saffron Walden Mayor Richard Porch with two young crafters at the Gardening for Kids session, Saffron Walden, Essex

Saffron Walden Mayor Richard Porch with two young crafters at the Gardening for Kids session on the Market Square, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Saffron Walden Mayor Richard Porch with Sarah Edgeworth of Gardening for Kids and young crafters, Essex

Saffron Walden Mayor Cllr Richard Porch with Sarah Edgeworth of Gardening for Kids and a group of young crafters at the pop-up session on the Market Square, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Pop-up session by Gardening For Kids on the Market Square, Saffron Walden, Essex

Pop-up session by Gardening For Kids on the Market Square, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Sarah Edgeworth of Gardening for Kids standing by a large yellow tent on the Market Square, Saffron Walden

Sarah Edgeworth of Gardening for Kids with their pop-up craft tent on the Market Square, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography


