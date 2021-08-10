Gallery

Published: 7:00 AM August 10, 2021

Twins Ruby and Myla aged three, their cousin Lily aged three and her mum Jade, at the Gardening for Kids pop-up session on the Market Square, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Children have been painting plant pots and having fun at a free drop-in event in the Market Square organised by Saffron Walden Town Council and run by Gardening For Kids.

The tent will be in the Square on Fridays from 10am in August, with different activities each week.

Louise Edgeworth who runs Gardening For Kids with family members Sarah Edgeworth and Alice Kirk, said the first session on Friday (August 6) went well, and they will have two tents this coming Friday.

"It was wonderful to be back doing face to face events. That was the first time our bright yellow tent had seen daylight in nearly 18 months!"

The inspiration for the business was seeded when a school pupil asked biology teacher Louise, "What’s the point of plants, Miss?"

The business became a regular stallholder on town markets. During the pandemic lockdown, online sales boomed and the family have been on an incredibly steep learning curve and continued to expand.

They are now firmly established as a supplier to retail customers, schools, universities, charities, local authorities and businesses, providing high-quality gardening and nature products for children of all ages.

* The next event on Saffron Walden Square is bike stunts by RPM Biketrials Display Team on Thursday August 12 at 11.30am, 1pm and 2.30pm.





