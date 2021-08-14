In pictures: Bike stunts on Walden's Market Square

Gallery

A crowd was wowed by bike stunts, accompanied by music and commentary on Saffron Walden's Market Square.

RPM's bike trials display team gave three performances on Thursday (August 12).

Between performances, members of the public were encouraged to try slacklining - balancing on a piece of webbing held off the ground.

Saffron Walden Mayor Richard Porch said: "It was good to see the town square being used for such an exciting event which was very well attended."

Rich Pearson of RPM said: "It was a really fun day. We were excited to be doing an event again in a town centre setting.

"We were well received - the events team and the mayor's office were really welcoming."

There are further free events this summer. Creative plant pot painting and colouring, run by Gardening for Kids, is being held on the Square every Friday from 10am during August.





Picture gallery from the RPM event on Market Square, Saffron Walden

The look of concentration: Luis Head aged seven tries the slackline in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Two year old Ahha Mann has a hand on the slackline from her mum Ruth and Granny Felicity on Saffron Walden's Market Square - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Rich Pearson performs a BMX distance jump stunt - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Rich Pearson performs a BMX height jump stunt - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Ben Walsh performs a BMX distance jump stunt on Saffron Walden's Market Square - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Ben Walsh performs a BMX height jump stunt on Saffron Walden's Market Square - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Ben Walsh performs a BMX distance jump stunt - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Rich Pearson performs a BMX height jump stunt on Market Square, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Ben Walsh performs a BMX distance jump stunt - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Rich Pearson performs a BMX distance jump stunt - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Ben Walsh and Rich Pearson of RPM bike trials display team with Saffron Walden Mayor Richard Porch after a BMX stunt performance in the Market Place - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography



